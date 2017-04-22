D-Link Omna 180 Cam HD Camera

Available at: Apple.ca, Apple stores

Apple.ca, Apple stores Price: $269.95

Keeping tabs on the garage, boat, trailer, kids or the dog with security cameras can be a big tangle of wires. But what if you don’t need to monitor all areas all of the time? Then say hello to the D-Link Omna 180 Cam HD camera. If you are already connected with the HomeKit framework and an Apple TV, just plug it in and download to your iPhone or iPad.

The lightweight cylinder-shaped camera can be plugged in anywhere to instantly offer an excellent 180-degree view. Tucking it into a shelf in the garage gives you a visual on the Lamborghini or your tools. (The night vision is excellent.) Motion-sensing alerts can be set and sent to your Apple device; you can listen and watch what’s going on and communicate with whoever is invading the garage.

Without the HomeKit or Apple TV, some of the enhanced features are not available, but if you want the convenience of moving a camera to anywhere in the house, or to peek out the window at the boat or trailer, it’s an easy solution. Using just my iPhone, I was impressed with the detail and thrilled with the ability to tell my teenager to leave my car alone.

