My 2015 Escalade with 45,000 kms sometimes left a skid mark on the pavement when shifting from park to drive. The shifts were sometimes so harsh, the whole vehicle shuddered. Slowing to a stop, the gears would shift down so roughly that it felt like I was being bumped from behind. I was told to give it time to learn and adapt. Finally, in May 2016, it was “reprogrammed.” It made no difference. I complained several times and finally a “Cadillac ambassador” arranged replacement of the valve body. I still can feel every shift and the transmission madly hunts for a gear when I take my foot off the gas. – James

As your vehicle shifts through its gears the Transmission Control Module (TCM) analyzes many factors such as throttle position, fluid temperature and even the air conditioning load. These and many other elements are used to determine optimum shift points so as to make the transition from gear to gear as seamless as possible.

While it is true that newer transmissions can adapt to a driver’s style, that would have happened within the first months of ownership. This “adaption” makes only minor adjustments. Leaving a skid mark when shifting from park to drive is not a minor issue.

It appears that you have followed the Cadillac resolution processes with little satisfaction. The only advice that I can offer, is that if Cadillac fails to resolve the issue, perhaps it is time to take it a step further. Contacting the Canadian Motor Vehicle Arbitration Plan might be worth consideration.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject area.

