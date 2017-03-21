The concept

The Bitatibi is an electric snowmobile concept primarily designed to work around your cottage or farm in the winter. It would be powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and lithium-ion batteries and would introduce a series of innovative features to make working outside in winter more enjoyable.

The background

Last year, I finally decided – after pondering the idea for 20 years – to build a sugar shack and start producing maple syrup as a hobby. I tapped into 250 maple trees on my property and started using a Can-Am Outlander with tracks to carry the maple water to the evaporator. However, I would really prefer to use a revamped and adapted version of the Ski-Doo Alpine. That’s how the Bitatibi project began.

How it works



The Bitatibi would be designed to accomplish its primary task of pulling a trailer loaded with over 100 gallons of maple water out of the woods. The snowmobile would be equipped with twin tracks, ideally powered by electrically motorized sprockets (imagine in-wheel motors with sprocket teeth). A single electric motor could also be used to power both tracks with a driveshaft and a transmission that could divert power between tracks.

Lithium-ion batteries would power the sprocket motors, aided by fuel cells that would convert hydrogen into electricity. It would also be interesting to recoup the lost energy during stops with a flywheel, since the vehicle will stop and go about every 65 metres.

The handlebars could be assisted by power steering. The track’s speed could also be modified by a control module to help steer the Bitatibi at low speeds. The trailer could also be equipped with motorized tracks, but we will keep that idea for another concept.

The Bitatibi is meant to be used as a working snowmobile at low speed. That’s why there is no windshield and only a single seat. On the dashboard, you would be able to fit a coffee thermos inside a heated cup holder. There would also be room to store your lunch at an ideal 4 C in a refrigerated compartment. Of course, optional equipment would be offered to buyers based on their specific requirements.

What it’s used for



The Bitatibi would be a quiet and eco-friendly snowmobile. With the proposed technology and low noise, it would be expensive (probably over $35,000), so the target market would be gentlemen farmers.

A more affordable ($20,000) version featuring a four-stroke engine could be developed for commercial use. The Bitatibi could also be equipped to groom cross-country skiing paths or carry out jobs around hotels and other winter attractions.

The designer



The Bitatibi renderings were designed and produced by Bing Xiao Liu, an industrial designer based in Montreal. Bing studied design at the University of Montreal and L’École de design Nantes Atlantique. He designed, among others, the Upekzit urban bus system, and Siroco cycle-busconcepts.