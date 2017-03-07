The Geneva Motor Show is the place to see luxury and performance vehicles introduced, especially from European manufacturers. Here are a few introduced on press day, Tuesday.
-
It will take about 2.9 seconds for the 812 Superfast to rocket from zero to 100 km/h. The 12-cylinder 800-horsepower engine makes the 812 Ferrari the most powerful production model ever.
(Alain Grosclaude/AFP/Getty Images)
-
BMWs 5 Series Touring stays true to design cues, including the twin kidney grille and aerodynamic body design. It adds 10 litres of cargo space with back seats up, 30 litres when folded down. It will go on sale in Europe this summer with a choice of four engines, and available all-wheel drive.
(Cyril Zingaro/Associated Press)
-
The new Volvo XC60 renews the Swedish auto maker‘s best-selling model. The T6 Drive-E engine is pulled from the 90-cluster lineup, while adding the optional T8 twin engine gasoline plug-in hybrid which enable zero-to-100 km/h acceleration in 5.3 seconds.
(Denis Balibouse/Reuters)
-
Priced at about $500,000 (U.S.) and equipped with a V-12 engine, the open-top Maybach SUV will be capable of scaling desert sand dunes. Only 99 vehicles will be manufactured.
(Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)
-
The Q8 Sport concept, a full-size SUV, combines a six-cylinder engine with a mild hybrid system and an electric powered compressor, deemed a world first by the German auto maker. The car would sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, with top speed of 275 km/h and a remarkable cruising range of over 1,200 kilometres
(Alain Grosclaude/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Renault introduced a new low-slung, high-end sports car to challenge Porsche. The Alpine 110 two-seater’s four-cylinder turbo engine will generate zero-to-100 km/h speed in 4.5 seconds, approximating the capability of a Porsche 911 Carrera. Starting price is $62,000.
(Sean Klingelhoefer/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Lexus introduces a hybrid version of the flagship LS 500 sedan. It pairs a V-6 gasoline-fired engine with two electric motors and a hybrid transmission that performs like a 10-speed gearbox. Acceleration from zero to 100 km/h is achieved in about 5.5 seconds. Bloomberg project a top-end price near $90,000.
(Cyril Zingaro/Associated Press)