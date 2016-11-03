Alfa Romeo returned to North America with the 4C, a small sports car.
But this is car many more people will likely buy. With 505 horsepower, the Quadrifoglio version set the record for the fastest sedan around Nurburgring and the base version looks to be a direct competitor to the BMW 3-Series or Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
It is a truly epic return to North America for Alfa Romeo.
Read the full review at the link below the gallery:
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia engine
(Brendan McAleer for The Globe and Mail)
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia at the Sonoma Raceway in California.
(Brendan McAleer for The Globe and Mail)
2017 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider (L) and the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia
(Brendan McAleer for The Globe and Mail)
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia interior
(Brendan McAleer for The Globe and Mail)
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia dash
(Brendan McAleer for The Globe and Mail)
