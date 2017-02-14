For six years in a row, the Jeep Wrangler had the best retained value by percentage of the original price after four years of any vehicle in Canada, but that changed this year.
The Toyota FJ Cruiser takes that title for 2017, according to Canadian Black Book, the country's largest publisher of wholesale used-vehicle prices.
The FJ retained a record 82 per cent of its original retail price after four years. Even though the FJ was discontinued in 2014, it has been developing a cult following. The Wrangler, was not far behind at 82 per cent. Last year the Wrangler retained 79 per cent of its value.
CBB notes the vehicles with the highest retained value in 20 different segments.
In total, Toyota has the most models win a segment with eight.
Here are the top cars in each segment and the retained value by percentage from the 2013 model years:
Sub-compact car:
Toyota Prius C - 55 per cent
Compact car:
Subaru XV Crosstrek - 56 per cent
Mid-size car:
Toyota Corolla - 51 per cent
Full-size car:
Toyota Avalon - 54 per cent
Entry luxury car:
Volvo XC70 - 57 per cent
Luxury car:
Audi A7 - 53 per cent
Premium luxury car:
Porsche Panamera - 56 per cent
Premium sports car:
Porsche Boxster - 74 per cent
Sports car:
Dodge Challenger - 66 per cent
Small pick-up:
Toyota Tacoma - 82 per cent
Full-size pick-up:
Toyota Tundra - 66 per cent
Minivan:
Honda Odyssey - 58 per cent
Minivan:
Toyota Sienna - 58 per cent
Compact commercial van:
Nissan NV200 - 47 per cent
Full-size van:
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter - 58 per cent
Compact SUV:
Jeep Wrangler - 82 per cent
Mid-size SUV:
Toyota FJ Cruiser - 83 per cent
Full-size SUV:
Toyota Sequoia - 68 per cent
Compact luxury SUV:
Audi Q5 - 56 per cent
Mid-size luxury SUV:
Porsche Cayenne - 70 per cent
Full-size luxury SUV:
Mercedes-Benz G-Class - 73 per cent
