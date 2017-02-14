Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Drive

In photos: Canadian cars with the best retained value Add to ...

STAFF

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

For six years in a row, the Jeep Wrangler had the best retained value by percentage of the original price after four years of any vehicle in Canada, but that changed this year.

The Toyota FJ Cruiser takes that title for 2017, according to Canadian Black Book, the country's largest publisher of wholesale used-vehicle prices.

The FJ retained a record 82 per cent of its original retail price after four years. Even though the FJ was discontinued in 2014, it has been developing a cult following. The Wrangler, was not far behind at 82 per cent. Last year the Wrangler retained 79 per cent of its value.

CBB notes the vehicles with the highest retained value in 20 different segments.

In total, Toyota has the most models win a segment with eight.

Here are the top cars in each segment and the retained value by percentage from the 2013 model years:

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular