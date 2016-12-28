Compact crossovers are all the rage these days. They’re smaller, easier to drive, and more fuel efficient than big, old gas-guzzling sport utility vehicles. Plus, they’re more affordable. Here are 10 Compact Crossovers that won’t break the bank.
-
2016 Mazda CX-3
The all-new 2016 CX-3 takes Mazda’s trademark, Zoom, Zoom slogan to another level thanks to its SKYACTIV-G 2.0-litre I-4 gas engine. It pumps out 146 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. It’s sporty and fun to drive, but also good on gas, averaging a combined city and highway fuel economy figure of 7.6 L/100km for the FWD model mated to a six-speed automatic and 8.1 L/100km for the AWD trim. Prices start at $20,695 for the base GX FWD and only $22,695 for the GX AWD.
(Petrina Gentile for The Globe and Mail)
-
2016 Fiat 500X
The Italian Fiat brand keeps growing, literally and figuratively. The latest addition to the family is the new Fiat 500X – it’s bigger and better than its smaller sibling, yet it’s still stylish, spacious, functional, and capable with all-wheel-drive system - the first AWD vehicle in the Fiat lineup. It’s easy to customize the 500X to make it your own – with a choice of 5 trims, 12 exterior colours, and 8 wheel choices. Prices start at $21,495 for the base Pop model with A/C, 7 airbags, and tilt-telescoping steering wheel.
(Petrina Gentile for The Globe and Mail)
-
2016 Honda HR-V
Honda’s new entry level HR-V crossover follows in the footsteps of its big brother, the CR-V. But its smaller, more fuel efficient and cheaper. Starting at $20,690, the HR-V doesn’t lack in style or space for passengers and cargo. In fact, there’s a whopping 688 liters of space with the rear seats up; drop the rear sets and it expands to 1,665 litres. Plus, it has standard features such as heated front seats, power windows, power door locks, a rear-view camera, and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio and cruise controls.
(Petrina Gentile for The Globe and Mail)
-
2016 Hyundai Tucson
The all-new third-generation 2016 Tucson raises the bar in the growing crossover segment. Built on a completely new platform, the third-generation 2016 Tucson gets a bolder new look outside and a more posh, upscale interior with soft-touch, high-quality materials. The cabin and cargo area have also grown so there’s more space for passengers and grocery bags. Behind the rear seats, there’s 513 litres of space. Prices start at $24,399 for the base FWD. Move up to AWD for $28,999.
(Petrina Gentile for The Globe and Mail)
-
2015 Ford Edge
Built-in Oakville, Ont., the Ford Edge isn’t just for Canadians; it’s sold in more than 100 countries in Europe, South America, and Asia. It’s completely redesigned for 2015; it longer (by 10 cm), taller (by 3.3) and wider (by 2.5 cm) than its predecessor. The result is more headroom, extra legroom for rear-seat passengers and additional cargo space. Tech include a hands-free liftgate, a perpendicular parking system, inflatable rear seat belts, and a front camera with washer. Prices start at $31,999.
(Petrina Gentile for The Globe and Mail)
-
2016 Nissan Rogue
With style, substance, and space, the 2016 Rogue gets innovative tech and safety features that you’d expect to find on luxury vehicles such as Forward Emergency Braking system and Siri Eyes Free, which lets you access iPhone’s Siri features via the steering wheel controls so you can perform countless tasks including receiving phone calls, reading text messages, or playing music. The base Rogue S FWD costs $24,648; the AWD is an extra $2,000.
(Petrina Gentile for The Globe and Mail)
-
2015 Chevrolet Trax
The Chevy Trax is practical with clever storage spots including upper and lower glove boxes with a USB port and auxiliary jack for plug-in media. Features such as OnStar 4G LTE with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot keeps you connected on the road at all times. Remote keyless entry and ten air bags (including side-curtain, knee air bags, and rear seat-mounted thorax air bags) are standard features. Power comes from a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which delivers 138 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque. Prices start at $21,195 .
(Petrina Gentile for The Globe and Mail)
-
2016 Jeep Renegade
For adventurers who want to tackle the great outdoors, the Jeep Renegade does the trick. True to its Jeep roots, the Renegade is capable of tackling anything Mother Nature throws in its path. But with its rugged styling and city-sized proportions, it’s easy to maneuver in crowded downtown streets. New features for 2016 include rain-sensing wipers, Forward Collission Warning with Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, and bold colours like this sierra blue. Prices start at $19,995 for the Sport 4x2.
(Petrina Gentile for The Globe and Mail)
-
2016 Subaru Crosstek
Another alternative for city dwellers anxious to hit the great outdoors is the refreshed 2016 Subaru Crosstrek. One of its biggest selling features is Subaru’s tried-and-true symmetrical full-time all-wheel-drive system. Power comes from a 148 hp 2.0-litre Subaru Boxer engine, which returns respectable fuel economy numbers - 9.1 L/100 km city and 7.0 L/100 km highway when mated to the CVT. As one of the cheapest AWD crossovers on the market, it starts at $24,995. A hybrid is available for $30,495.
(Subaru)
-
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4Matic
You can still get luxury in a compact crossover without breaking the bank. Mercedes-Benz’s new GLA has everything worthy of a three-pointed star – style, sophistication and power. The GLA 250 4MATIC has smooth and composed road manners thanks to a 2.0-litre turbocharged I-4 with 208 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. It’s also fuel efficient – rated at 8.7 l/100 km combined highway and city driving. It starts at $37,200. – not bad for a Benz.
(Petrina Gentile for The Globe and Mail)