Buckingham Palace has more than 775 rooms, including its own post office, movie theatre, and jeweller’s workshop. It is opulently furnished, impeccably decorated, and filled with artwork from all over the world. Imagine if there was a supercharged version.
This, roughly, is the idea behind the new Dynamic version of the Range Rover SV Autobiography, the latest machine to emerge from Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO). Based on the standard wheelbase full-size Range Rover, it is both colossal and colossally fast, a sort of all-weather, all-terrain grand tourer. When it’s bracing out, simply leave the Rolls in the garage, and prod this beast to life.
Read the rest of the review at the link below the gallery.
2017 Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic
(Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail)
2017 Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic interior
(Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail)
2017 Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic interior
(Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail)
2017 Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic infotainment screen
(Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail)
2017 Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic interior
(Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail)
