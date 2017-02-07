Audi manufactures three of the nine semi-finalists in the World Car of the Year judging, and seven of the top-10 overall are from European manufacturers.
Others in the semifinal group come from Fiat, Jaguar Land Rover, Skoda and Volkswagen. There are no models from American manufacturers in the group. The others are from Japanese makers Honda, Mazda and Toyota.
The Mazda MX-5 won the overall award in 2016. The other categories are luxury, performance, green, urban and design.
The groups will be reduced to three finalists at the Geneva motor show, March 7, and the winners announced at the New York show in April.
The jury, consisting of journalists from around the world, includes Globe Drive contributor Mark Richardson. They vote for all categories with the exception of design, which is determined by professional designers.
-
Audi A5
(Tom Maloney/The Globe and Mail)
-
Jaguar F-Pace
(Jessica Leeder/The Globe and Mail)
-
Honda Civic hatchback
(Bill Petro/Honda)
-
Toyota C-HR
(Adil Khan/Unhaggle)
-
Audi Q2
(Audi)
-
Fiat 124
(Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail)
-
Audi Q5
(Volkswagen)
-
Mazda CX-9
(Mazda)
-
Skoda Kodiaq
(Skoda)
-
Volkswagen Tiguan
(Mark Hacking for The Globe and Mail)