The 2017 Mini Countryman is the biggest car Mini has ever made.
Its cargo space is 30 per cent larger than before, and if you fold the 40-20-40 sliding rear seats down flat, it can be expanded from 450 litres to 1,390 litres. That’s a lot of space, with comfortable headroom and legroom for five people when the seats go back up.
It’s built on the same architecture as the BMW X1, though it’s not as large, and it feels as solid as that SUV – perhaps even more so. On the narrow roads of Britain, the firm steering was precise at every corner, and the 192-horsepower Cooper S engine had plenty of power for passing and available torque (207 lb-ft) for pulling out of curves. So the driving experience is just as satisfying.
Read the full review at the link below the gallery.
-
2017 Mini Countryman
(Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail)
-
2017 Mini Countryman
(Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail)
-
2017 Mini Countryman
(Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail)
-
2017 Mini Countryman
(Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail)
-
2017 Mini Countryman
(Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail)
-
2017 Mini Countryman
(Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail)
-
2017 Mini Countryman
(Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail)
-
2017 Mini Countryman
(Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail)
-
2017 Mini Countryman
(Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail)
-
2017 Mini Countryman
(Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail)
-
2017 Mini Countryman
(Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail)
-
2017 Mini Countryman
(Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail)
-
2017 Mini Countryman
(Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail)
-
2017 Mini Countryman
(Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail)