Pickup trucks dominated the list of the cars with best resale value for 2017 – snaring seven of the top 10 spots.



And Toyota and General Motors vehicles combined to capture seven of the top 10 spots, too, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), which announced its list based on projections from its residual value guide.



The Toyota Tacoma – which underwent a redesign last year – took the top spot with a resale value of 71.8 per cent after 36 months and 54.8 per cent after 60 months in relation to the original manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP). This is the third straight year the Tacoma has finished first.



“Reflective of the market over all, the majority of the Top 10 Best Resale Value Vehicles this year are trucks and SUVs, with the exception of the Subaru WRX, which is a further testament to the strength these segments will carry in the future,” said Eric Ibara, director of residual values for Kelley Blue Book, in a statement.



KBB also lists the top car in each segment. The Honda Fit won the subcompact car category, the Subaru Impreza was the top compact car, the Subaru Legacy the best mid-size car, the Chevrolet Bolt EV the number one electric car, the Honda HR-V the subcompact SUV champ, and the Toyota Sienna the first-place minivan.



KBB lists Toyota as the best brand and Porsche as the best luxury brand for resale value.



“While most car buyers today consider sticker price one of the most significant figures when choosing a new vehicle, the editors at Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com recommend shoppers consider a number they won’t find on any window sticker: the resale value,” reads a KBB statement. “Depreciation often is the greatest expense incurred by drivers during the first five years of vehicle ownership. An average 2017 model-year vehicle only will retain about 32.9 per cent of its original value after a five-year ownership period, meaning a $50,000 new car today will only be worth somewhere close to $16,450 after five years.”



KBB examines sales data and market conditions to arrive at the percentage. All of the percentage values are based on U.S. data. While Canadian buying patterns are similar, KBB notes regional preferences exist such as four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicles retaining more value in colder climates. All prices are in Canadian dollars.

1. 2017 Toyota Tacoma Base MSRP: $29,660 Resale value after 36 months: 71.8 per cent Resale value after 60 months: 58.6 per cent

2. 2017 Toyota 4Runner Base MSRP: $44,800 Resale value after 36 months: 64.3 per cent Resale value after 60 months: 54.5 per cent

3. 2017 Chevrolet Silverado Base MSRP: $29,985 Resale value after 36 months: 61.8 per cent Resale value after 60 months: 52.2 per cent

4. 2017 Jeep Wrangler Base MSRP: $28,445 Resale value after 36 months: 63.7 per cent Resale value after 60 months: 51.1 per cent

5. 2017 Toyota Tundra Base MSRP: $30,675 Resale value after 36 months: 60.7 per cent Resale value after 60 months: 49 per cent

6. 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Base MSRP: $21,420 Resale value after 36 months: 61.3 per cent Resale value after 60 months: 48.1 per cent

7. 2017 Honda Ridgeline Base MSRP: $36,590 Resale value after 36 months: 64.4 per cent Resale value after 60 months: 47.6 per cent

8. 2017 GMC Sierra Base MSRP: $30,620 Resale value after 36 months: 56.8 per cent Resale value after 60 months: 47.5 per cent

9. 2017 GMC Canyon Base MSRP: $22,120 Resale value after 36 months: 59.8 per cent Resale value after 60 months: 47.2 per cent

10. 2017 Subaru WRX Base MSRP: $29,995 Resale value after 36 months: 55.2 per cent Resale value after 60 months: 45.4 per cent

