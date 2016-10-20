There are some 120 cars at Toyota USA Automobile Museum, representing everything from Toyota’s work on electric and hybrid machines to its motorsport heritage. Fittingly, the first thing you see are the trucks.
In Toyota’s first year of sales in 1958, the company sold just 288 vehicles: 287 Toyopets and one Land Cruiser. “Aha,” I hear you say, “I’ve never heard of a Toyopet, but I know what a Land Cruiser is.”
The tough and plucky Land Cruiser held the beachhead for Toyota’s fledgling sales efforts, and the company’s pickup trucks started arriving soon afterwards.
The Toyopet Crown was Toyota’s first effort to break into the U.S. market, and also the first imported Japanese sedan. Heavy and underpowered for the fast-moving interstates, it was an inauspicious start. This one, a 1958 model wearing Oregon plates, stands by the entrance of Toyota USA’s museum in Torrance, California.
Happily, Toyota’s tough little trucks were able to carry the brands reputation in those early days. The Land Cruiser established a beachhead, and trucks like this red Stout 1900 helped develop a name for durability.
The Corona was Toyota’s first real breakthrough success. The company sold 15,000 of them in 1966, as many as all the Toyotas sold up to that point over the past eight years.
As the company moved from mainstream trucks and cars, there was room to offer something a little sportier. This boxy 1982 Celica Supra is a classic.
Toyotas became ubiquitous to the point of showing up in popular culture. This modern Tacoma has been modified as a tribute to Marty McFly’s 1985 SR5 from the first Back to the Future movie.
Naturally, you can’t have a car museum in California without a hot-rod or two. This pickup has been done up as if it was a ’32 Ford.
Featured in the Tom Cruise film Minority Report, this Lexus concept is supposed to give a glimpse of what cars will look like in 2054.
Artifacts from the lives of Toyota employees remind museum visitors that it’s not just about the cars – it’s about the people.
Toyota has a rich motorsport heritage, stretching from open-wheeled racers to off-road Baja trucks.
A pair of Toyota 2000GTs represents Japan’s first supercar, and most-collectible classic.
A whole rack filled with Toyota racing heroes, from IMSA-classed Celicas to endurance racing prototypes.
This Eagle Mk III is a successful GTP endurance racer. These are the cars that paved the way for Toyota’s efforts at Le Mans.
The name of champion racing driver Dan Gurney sits proudly on the fender of a race-prepped Celica. Gurney helped develop the handling characteristics of the first MR2.
“Our minds are always racing.” A pair of trophy trucks sit in front of a couple of box-flared Celicas, showing Toyota racing prowess on the road and off it.
Toyota’s earliest motorsport efforts were launched with the 2000GT. Partnering with Carroll Shelby, they very nearly took the SCCA championship in their first year.
A Toyota Land Cruiser sits in perfectly restored condition, surrounded by the trucks it inspired.
The Toyota named proudly emblazoned across a tailgate is part of the marque’s heritage.
The AE86-chassis Corolla GT-S is an economical but sporty icon. Hardly any of these are left in factory-spec trim.
The Celica was Toyota’s first sporty-but-economical machine. Here it is with its Hot Wheels tribute.
Yes, that really is a Toyota Prius land-speed record car.
Toyota’s hybrids are so successful, they even made it onto the Monopoly board.
