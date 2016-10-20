Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

There are some 120 cars at Toyota USA Automobile Museum, representing everything from Toyota’s work on electric and hybrid machines to its motorsport heritage. Fittingly, the first thing you see are the trucks.

In Toyota’s first year of sales in 1958, the company sold just 288 vehicles: 287 Toyopets and one Land Cruiser. “Aha,” I hear you say, “I’ve never heard of a Toyopet, but I know what a Land Cruiser is.”

The tough and plucky Land Cruiser held the beachhead for Toyota’s fledgling sales efforts, and the company’s pickup trucks started arriving soon afterwards.

Read the full story about the museum at the link below the gallery.

