It’s a perfect time to take advantage of beautiful weather by getting into a new vehicle – and there is no better choice for the summer than a convertible.

Once regarded as solely an option for monied thrill-seekers, the segment actually offers a fairly broad range of choice for all tastes and budgets. In the 2017 model year alone, there are more than 100 different trims of convertibles available to choose from more than 25 different models. With prices starting below $25,000 and rising to hundreds of thousand dollars, it is possible for buyers of all types to experience the thrill of owning a convertible.

While a convertible is inherently not a prudent financial decision given our Canadian climate, those that want to let their hair blow in the wind can be comforted by notable incentives from numerous auto makers with drop-top models available. We’ve featured our favourite offers this week below, but if you don’t find one that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive Cabriolet

The BMW 6 Series is powered by a 445-horsepower, eight-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that is coupled to an eight speed Steptronic Sport transmission. The design of the 6 Series is said to be inspired by that of sport boats. The soft-top can be opened in 19 seconds and closed in 24 seconds at the touch of a button, even while driving at speeds up to 40 km/h. In addition, the xDrive all-wheel-drive system adapts perfectly to even the most challenging road surface conditions while the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) automatically works to avoid oversteer or understeer. Standard interior features include Nappa leather seating, fine-wood trims and a high-resolution 10.25-inch Control Display with iDrive Touch Controller. The 6 Series also features BMW EfficientDynamics technologies such as Eco Pro mode, Automatic Start/Stop function and Brake Energy Regeneration to minimize fuel consumption without impacting driving enjoyment.

MSRP: $111,500

Manufacturer cash incentive: $10,000 (compared with $5,000 in March)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,385

Cash purchase price before tax: $101,885

Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest (compared with 2.9 per cent in February) for $2,013 a month including tax, which includes a $10,000 manufacturer incentive (compared with $5,000 in March) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 42 months at 2.9 per cent interest (compared with 3.9 per cent in February) for $1,769 a month including tax, which includes a $10,000 manufacturer incentive (compared with $5,000 in March) and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment

2017 Jaguar F-Type Automatic Convertible

Standard features on the F-Type include a 3.0-litre, 340-horsepower, six-cylinder engine with a Roots-type twin-vortex supercharger that provides linear power delivery and instant access to high levels of torque at virtually all engine speeds (also available in configurations with an eight-cylinder engine). This comes housed in the F-Type’s lightweight aluminum body structure, which has high torsional rigidity and allows for precise, agile handling. The F-Type’s interior features two large analog console dials, active centre air vents and driver configurable lighting. All of these features are connected to the F-Type’s eight-inch touch-screen control centre which allows for intuitive visual control of GPS navigation, audio choices, Bluetooth connectivity and climate control.

MSRP: $81,500

Manufacturer cash incentive: $7,000 (compared with $6,000 in March)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,835

Cash purchase price before tax: $74,835

Finance for 60 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $1,577 a month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 39 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $996 a month including tax, which includes a $7,500 manufacturer incentive (compared with $6,700 in February) and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment

2017 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport Roadster Automatic

The 370Z features a 3.7-litre DOHC 24-valve V6 engine that can be combined with a SynchroRev Match six-speed manual transmission or an available seven-speed automatic transmission to deliver up to 332-horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. It comes standard with 18-inch black-finish aluminum-alloy wheels; ventilated, leather-appointed, power, heated and cooled seats and the Nissan Navigation System with a seven-inch display. The exterior features UV-reducing solar glass, LED Daytime Running Lights and taillights plus High Intensity Discharge (HID) bi-functional xenon headlights. Safety features include Nissan’s Advanced Air Bag System (AABS) with dual-stage supplemental front air bags and Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) with Traction Control System (TCS) for superior driving dynamics.

MSRP: $55,098

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (compared with zero in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,890

Cash purchase price before tax: $53,488

Finance for 60 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $1,072 a month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (compared with $1,000 in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $883 a month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (compared with $1,000 in February) and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment

2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Quattro Technik S Tronic Cabriolet

The A3 comes standard with a turbocharged, 220-horsepower, inline-four, DOHC, 16-valve Direct Injection engine that can output 258 lb-ft of torque with a combined city/highway fuel efficiency of 9.5 litre/100 km. Other standard features include Xenon plus Headlights, Audi presense safety system and Multi Media Interface (MMI) with retractable seven-inch display and leather seating surfaces. The interior is finished with aluminum inlays and door sill trims to go with the leather-covered multifunction steering wheel, heated front seats and the optimum acoustics of the 10-speaker 180-watt Audi sound system.

MSRP: $51,300

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (as compared with $500 in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,600

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,235

Cash purchase price before tax: $49,935

Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest (compared with 2.9 per cent in February) for $987 a month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (compared with $500 in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.4 per cent interest (compared with 3.9 per cent in February) for $680 a month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (compared with $500 in February) and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment

