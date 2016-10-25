Lexus, Toyota and Buick are the most reliable brands in Consumer Reports’ latest survey, a reward for their conservative approach to new technology.

It’s the fourth straight year that Lexus came in first and Toyota came in second. Two of their hybrids — the Toyota Prius and the Lexus CT 200H — were named the most reliable vehicles. But Buick — General Motors Co.’s near-luxury marque — is the first domestic brand to crack the top three since the magazine began tracking vehicle reliability in the early 1980s.

Audi and Kia rounded out the top five brands. Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat and Ram — all owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles — were the worst performers. Electric car maker Tesla Motors also fared poorly.

The magazine released its annual reliability survey Monday. It’s closely watched by the industry, since many buyers look to the magazine for recommendations.

Consumer Reports predicts the reliability of 2017 model-year brands and individual vehicles based on survey responses from its subscribers. The magazine collected subscribers’ comments on vehicles they own from the 2000-2017 model years. Around 500,000 subscribers responded to this year’s survey.

Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports’ director of automotive testing, said the best performers have something in common: They tend to add new technology slowly, and bit-by-bit, rather than all at once. When Lexus introduced its new 2016 RX SUV, for example, it used an older engine and an eight-speed transmission that had already been used in another Lexus vehicle. When Buick introduced the Encore small SUV in the U.S. in 2012, it was built on a small-car platform used in prior vehicles and had a six-speed transmission, rather than the eight- and nine-speeds coming into vogue.

By contrast, Honda fell in this year’s survey partly because of its 2016 Civic small car, which has two new engines, a new steel underbody and a new continuously variable transmission. Cue the problems: Shortly after the Civic went on sale, it was recalled for engine failure. Consumer Reports said Civic customers also have reported problems with the car’s infotainment system.

“It’s the choice of making such a big change,” Fisher told The Associated Press. “They pay the penalty for trying to get it all right.”

Fisher said GM has been improving its cars and small SUVs for several years now. The Chevrolet Cruze was the top-performing small car in the survey, while the Chevrolet Trax was the top-performing small SUV. But the company continues to struggle with pickups and larger truck-based SUVs, which gets low marks for steering and suspension issues. The Cadillac Escalade large SUV is the worst performing vehicle in the magazine’s survey due to its combination of transmission problems and its difficult-to-use infotainment system. Buick has no truck-based vehicles.

Tesla — which was added to this year’s survey because the magazine had enough responses from owners — suffered multiple problems with its new Model X SUV, including water leaks and issues with climate control.

Fisher said Tesla should perform better than average, since electric cars have fewer mechanical parts than gasoline-powered cars. But it gets tripped up by flashy features like the Model X’s glitch-prone falcon-wing doors.

“The problem with Tesla has always been the gimmicks,” he said.

Here is how the brands ranked, and the number of spots they rose or fell from the year before

Lexus (unchanged) Toyota (unchanged) Buick (+4) Audi (-1) Kia (+1) Mazda (-2) Hyundai (+2) Infiniti (+16) BMW (+2) Honda (-2) Subaru (-6) Acura (+6) Nissan (+2) Mini (-4) Chevrolet (+5) Porsche (-2) Mercedes-Benz (+4) Ford (-1) Volvo (-7) Lincoln (-4) Cadillac (+4) Volkswagen (-9) Jeep (+4) GMC (-5) Tesla (n/a) Dodge (-3) Chrysler (-5) Fiat (unchanged) Ram (-3)

Here are the top three vehicles by category

SUBCOMPACT CAR

Hyundai Accent

Nissan Versa Note

Chevrolet Sonic

COMPACT CAR

Chevrolet Cruze

Toyota Corolla

Mazda3

MIDSIZE CAR

Kia Optima

Toyota Camry

Honda Accord

LARGE CAR

Hyundai Azera

Toyota Avalon

Chevrolet Impala

HYBRID/ELECTRIC CAR

Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius V

Nissan Leaf

LUXURY ENTRY-LEVEL CAR

Lexus CT 200h

Buick Verano

Acura ILX

LUXURY COMPACT CAR

Lexus IS

Buick Regal

BMW 3 Series

LUXURY MIDSIZE CAR

Infiniti Q70

Lexus GS

Lexus ES

LUXURY LARGE CAR

Lexus LS

Tesla Model S

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

SPORTY CAR OVER $40,000

Lexus RC

BMW 2 Series

Audi A5

SPORTY CAR UNDER $40,000

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Volkswagen GTI

Subaru WRX/STi

WAGON

Volvo V60

Subaru Outback

Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

MINIVAN

Toyota Sienna

Honda Odyssey

Dodge Grand Caravan

SUBCOMPACT SUV

Chevrolet Trax

Subaru Crosstrek

Honda HR-V

COMPACT SUV

Toyota RAV4

Subaru Forester

Volkswagen Tiguan

MIDSIZE SUV

Toyota 4Runner

Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Toyota Highlander

LARGE SUV

Ford Expedition

Ford Flex

Chevrolet Traverse

LUXURY ENTRY-LEVEL SUV

Audi Q3

Buick Encore

Mini Cooper Countryman

LUXURY COMPACT SUV

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Infiniti QX50

Lexus NX

LUXURY MIDSIZE SUV

Lexus GX

Audi Q7

Lexus RX

LUXURY LARGE SUV

Buick Enclave

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Cadillac Escalade

COMPACT PICKUP TRUCK

Nissan Frontier

Chevrolet Colorado

GMC Canyon

FULL-SIZE PICKUP TRUCK

Toyota Tundra

Ford F-250

Ford F-350

