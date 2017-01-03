Luxury auto makers have aggressively added to the entry-level end of their model lineups to attract younger, aspirational buyers that they hope will become brand loyal customers. While lower starting prices and attractive incentives have made monthly payments on luxury nameplates more affordable, the perception that luxury vehicles come with hidden and higher costs of ownership remain a barrier for many consumers.

The primary components when calculating total cost of vehicle ownership include insurance, fuel, interest charges, depreciation and maintenance. According to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), total ownership costs for an average compact car are approximately $9,500 annually. However, the cost to drive some new entry-level luxury crossovers may not actually be that much more.

For example, the cost to drive the 2017 Audi Q3 featured this week would be approximately $10,200 annually, including: $5,796 in lease payments, $2,500 in fuel costs (assuming 20,000 kilometres driven annually and $1.25 per litre), $1,422 in insurance costs (assuming a 35-year-old male in Toronto with a clean driving record) and up to $500 in other costs for miscellaneous maintenance and licensing. There would be no additional implied charge for depreciation necessary as the vehicle could be simply returned at the end of the lease with no further obligation. As well, the original vehicle warranty would likely cover any unscheduled maintenance issues during the assumed 48 month lease term.

In fact, the expected cost for insurance can actually be cheaper for some luxury models as compared to popular compacts. According to the insurance quote comparison website ShopInsuranceCanada.ca, the best available annual insurance rate for the 2017 Honda Civic LX and the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL start at $1,648 and $1,566 respectively for a 35-year-old male in Toronto with a clean driving record. Surprisingly, both are more expensive to insure than any of the luxury crossover deals featured this week.