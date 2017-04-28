Everybody loves a classic. It is hard to resist the familiar satisfaction that comes from something long revered, whether it be a movie, book or song. This is especially true in the automobile industry where some models have stood the test of time and are still being redesigned and sold to car buyers both new and old.

While much fanfare is dedicated to the release of new models and concept cars, the four vehicles featured this week need no introduction as their names alone will ring a bell with even the least seasoned car buyers. All four have been around for at least six generations and one, the Lincoln Continental, is now entering its 10 th generation.

With the latest technologies such as adaptive cruise control, performance engines boasting more than 300 horsepower and multimedia features such as digital in-dash displays, these cars are bridging the gap between classic and contemporary.

We’ve featured our favourite offers this week below, but if you don’t find one that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2017 Chevrolet Camaro. Chevrolet

2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2.0 1LS RWD 2-Door Coupe

The first-generation Chevrolet Camaro was introduced in the 1967 model year and took a hiatus in 2002 before returning in 2010. It is most famously known as “Bumblebee” in the Transformers movie series. Its real-life technology includes the StabiliTrak stability control system, six-speaker audio system with Sirius XM Satellite Radio, a colour-display driver information centre for easy viewing of information from the vehicle’s various systems and a rear-vision camera for navigating parking. The 2017 model comes equipped with a 275-horsepower 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.

MSRP: $29,395

Manufacturer incentive: $3,500 (zero in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,084

Cash purchase price before tax: $26,979

Finance for 60 months at zero interest for $574 a month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2-per-cent interest for $405 a month including tax, which includes an after-tax incentive of $1,000 (zero in February) and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment





2017 Ford Mustang. Ford

2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe

The first-generation Ford Mustang was released in late 1964 and has been continuously produced since. The 2017 Mustang has a standard 3.7-litre V-6 engine, which can deliver 300 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque. For improved responsiveness and handling, the Mustang also features an integral-link independent rear suspension to help minimize body roll and isolate road imperfections plus twin-piston front brakes with 12.5-inch vented rotors. Featured technology inside the Mustang includes Intelligent Access for unlocking the car simply by touching the handle, push-button ignition, available adaptive cruise control and rain-sensing wipers.

MSRP: $44,398

Manufacturer incentive: $500

Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,790

Cash purchase price before tax: $43,688

Finance for 60 months at zero interest for $823 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $655 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment

Get This Deal on Globe Drive

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 400 4MATIC SWB

The lineage of the S-Class goes back to the mid-1950s, when its first predecessor models were introduced. The 2017 model continues to be a pioneer in vehicle technology and is the first modern vehicle without a single light bulb. It includes full-LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist and Active Curve Illumination, multizone ambient cabin lighting and nearly 500 LEDs throughout. It also features the available Intelligent Drive system with radar-based Distronic Plus for adaptive cruising speed, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Cross-Traffic Assist. The S-Class also has a V-6 biturbo engine that can deliver 329 horsepower and 354 lb.-ft. of torque for exceptional power. The interior features 16-way power-adjustable heated front seats, heated armrests, doors and rear seats, a Burmester premium sound system and the COMAND navigation system with Linguatronic voice control.

MSRP: $103,100

Manufacturer incentive: $10,000 ($5,000 in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215

Cash purchase price before tax: $93,315

Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $1,845 a month including tax, which includes a $10,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $5,000 in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 45 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $1,530 a month including tax, which includes a $10,000 manufacturer incentive (compared with $5,000 in February) and assumes a 18,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment





2017 Lincoln Continental. Lincoln

2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve All Wheel Drive

The Lincoln Continental was first conceived as a personal vehicle for Ford president Edsel Ford and came to life in the 1939 model year. While there were hiatuses throughout its 10 generations of history, it has returned with much anticipation in 2017. Luxury remains at the core of the 2017 Continental, which features Bridge of Weir Deepsoft leather on its 30-way adjustable seating, genuine open-pore wood trim and a configurable in-dash digital display for easy viewing of important vehicle information. The 2017 Continental also features a 2.7-litre GTDI engine that can deliver 335 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque. Lincoln Drive Control, a collection of drive-enhancing technologies, also comes available with automatically adjusted suspension, electric power-assisted steering for superior responsiveness and active noise-cancelling technology.

MSRP: $60,900

Manufacturer incentive: $500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,040

Cash purchase price before tax: $61,440

Finance for 60 months at 1.3-per-cent interest for $1,196 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.3-per-cent interest for $950 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment





Andrew Tai is chief executive of Unhaggle.

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.