Pickup-truck sales increased by nearly 8 per cent last year, setting an annual sales record for the segment with total volume surpassing 376,000 units. Leading the pack was the Ford F-Series, selling more than 145,000 units to maintain the title of Canada’s bestselling vehicle for the eighth consecutive year.

However, as pickup-truck-sales growth outpaces the overall market, competition has intensified. For example, the Honda Ridgeline was reintroduced last year as a 2017 model after a three-year hiatus. Jeep also has plans to introduce an all-new pickup model based on its popular Jeep Wrangler SUV in 2018, marking the first time Jeep will produce a pickup since the discontinuation of the Comanche in 1992. The rivalry among the Detroit auto makers is also poised to continue as the F-150, Ram 1500 and Silverado 1500 are getting redesigns in coming model years.

As a result, many pickups offer advanced convenience features such as integrated WiFi and state-of-the-art infotainment systems that have allowed trucks to evolve far beyond the basic work horses of yesterday. We’ve featured our favourite offers on pickups this week that could save you up to $10,000.

Ford

2017 Ford F-150

Ford F-Series sales in Canada grew by 22 per cent last year, outpacing sales growth both within the segment and across the industry. In its 13th generation, the F-150 boasts an aluminum body and steel frame, which provides maximum durability and fuel efficiency. While the next-generation 2018 F-150 unveiled in Detroit earlier this year will feature new engine choices, a refreshed grille and new headlights and bumpers, customers keen on the current model will benefit from sizable savings that were recently enhanced. As well, eligible Costco members can qualify for an additional $1,000 rebate.

2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Short Wheelbase

MSRP: $44,249

Manufacturer incentive: $7,500

Estimated dealer discount: $2,750

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,840

Cash purchase price before tax: $35,839

Finance for 72 months at zero interest for $621 a month including tax (includes a $3,750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $552 a month including tax (includes a $3,750 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000-annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)

GM

2017 Chevrolet Silverado

Combined sales for the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra totalled more than 96,000 units in 2016, placing the duo as the second-bestselling truck combo in Canada. When equipped with the optional 6.2-litre EcoTec3 engine, the Silverado has a towing capacity of 12,500 pounds, placing it at the top of its class. Standard features include a MyLink infotainment system, OnStar 4G LTE with built-in WiFi hotspot and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. Additional options include a Bose sound system, forward collision alert with automatic braking, lane-departure warning and Safety Alert Seat that sends vibrations to the driver in the event of a potential collision.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT 4WD Crew Cab

MSRP: $50,115

Manufacturer incentive: $5,500

Estimated dealer discount: $3,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,341

Cash purchase price before tax: $43,456

Finance for 72 months at zero interest for $721 a month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $621 a month including tax (includes a $2,850 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000-annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)

FIAT CHRYSLER



2017 Ram 1500

Sales for the Ram 1500 exceeded 89,000 units last year, placing the Ram as the third-bestselling truck in Canada. It is also the three-time winner of the Canadian Truck King Challenge (2014, 2016, 2017) and features an 8.4-inch Uconnect touch screen with centre-mounted display (the largest in its class), a 10-speaker surround-sound audio system, four-corner air suspension and ParkView rear backup camera. Ram 1500 shoppers can choose between three power options, including diesel, V-6 and V-8 HEMI engines, all of which were on Ward’s list of Ten Best Engines last year.

2017 Ram 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4x4 Short Box

MSRP: $48,195

Manufacturer incentive: $7,750

Estimate dealer discount: $3,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $39,380

Finance for 60 months at zero interest for $748 a month including tax, which includes a $7,750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $609 a month including tax, which includes a $7,750 manufacturer incentive, assumes an 18,000-kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Nissan

2017 Nissan Titan

Features of the second-generation Titan include available front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and satellite navigation. Customers can choose between a turbo-diesel engine capable of outputting 310 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque and a V-8 gas engine capable of outputting 390 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque.

Customers who opt for a Titan during Nissan’s “My Choice” sales event can choose between a bonus $3,500 cash incentive (included in figures below) that can be applied toward the purchase or lease of a 2017 Titan, a $4,000 credit toward genuine Nissan parts and accessories or a 60-month/100,000-kilometre Added Security Plan and a prepaid maintenance plan for up to 48 months or 64,000 km.

2017 Nissan Titan SL 4x4 Short Wheel Base Crew Cab

MSRP: $62,050

Manufacturer incentive: $8,000

Estimated dealer discount: $2,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $53,485

Finance for 60 months at 0.49-per-cent interest for $1,106 a month including tax (includes a $3,500 MyChoice incentive and assumes zero down payment)

Lease for 48 months at 4.79-per-cent interest for $864 a month including tax, which includes $6,500 in total incentives, assumes a 20,000-kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Consult your local dealership for details.