With exam season wrapped up, many graduates are preparing for new jobs which, for many, will be the catalyst to something they’ve long dreamed of – buying that first car.

Fortunately for graduates, auto makers recognize the importance of capturing customers while they are young to develop them into long-term, brand-loyal drivers. Many are offering rebates exclusively for new graduates that can be applied on top of numerous already-available manufacturer incentives, resulting in potentially thousands of dollars in savings.

We’ve featured our favourite offers this week below, but if you don’t find one that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2017 Mazda6. Mazda

2017 Mazda6 GT Automatic

The 2017 Mazda6 features SkyActiv technology on its 2.5-litre, DOHC, 16-valve four-cylinder engine that delivers superb fuel economy, better torque than a conventional gasoline engine and reduced noise and vibration. Mazda’s SkyActiv technology includes G-Vectoring Control that works to achieve a smoother, less-fatiguing drive by subtly adjusting engine torque and intentionally optimizing vehicle weight transfer. This comes in combination with a full complement of safety features such as Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System and Lane-keep Assist System. The interior of the Mazda6 also features an available 11-speaker Premium Bose Sound System and Mazda Connect for easy control over audio, hands-free phone and an available navigation system.

MSRP: $32,895

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (compared with $1,000 in March)

New graduate rebate: $500 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $31,330

Finance for 72 months at zero per cent interest (compared with 3.56 per cent in March) for $508 a month including tax which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (compared with zero in March), a $500 new graduate rebate applied after tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.5 per cent interest for $469 a month including tax, which includes a $900 manufacturer incentive (compared with $450 in April), a $500 new graduate rebate applied after tax and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment

Get This Deal on Globe Drive

2017 Ford Focus. Ford

2017 Ford Focus ST Hatchback

The 2017 Ford Focus comes with a 2.0-litre, inline-four-cylinder, EcoBoost engine that sits on top of 18-inch Rado Grey premium-painted aluminum wheels. It features a four-wheel-disc Anti-Lock Brake System, Torque Vectoring Control, Control Blade independent rear suspension with stabilizer bar and Electric Power-Assisted Steering for premium handling and control. Ford’s AdvanceTrac system with Electronic Stability Control comes standard on all 2017 Focus models and helps constantly monitor road conditions and the driver’s responses to ensure all the wheels stay firmly planted. Interior features include available ambient lighting with a range of custom colours, available Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control and an available navigation system.

MSRP: $33,698

Manufacturer cash incentive: $750 (compared with $500 in April)

New graduate rebate: $500 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $750

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,790

Cash purchase price before tax: $ $33,488

Finance for 72 months at zero per cent interest (compared with 1.99 per cent in February) for $526 a month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive (compared with $500 in April), a $500 new graduate rebate applied after tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $496 a month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive (compared with $500 in April), a $500 new graduate rebate and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment

Get This Deal on Globe Drive

2017 Chevrolet Equinox. Chevrolet.

2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier All-Wheel-Drive

Standard features on the 2017 Equinox include a 2.4-litre engine with Eco mode that helps maximize driving efficiency to achieve a combined fuel economy rating of 7.3 litres/100 km. The Equinox sports a chrome-accented dual-port grille, halogen projector-beam headlamps, available LED daytime running lamps and standard 17-inch aluminum wheels. Available safety technologies include Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert and Forward Collision Alert to help detect, prevent and protect from potential collisions. Available interior technologies include built-in OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi capability, Siri Eyes Free allowing for hands-free interaction with compatible iPhones and Chevrolet MyLink with navigation and a three-month trial of SiriusXM NavTraffic.

MSRP: $34,870

Manufacturer cash incentive: $6,500 (compared with $5,500 in February)

New graduate rebate: $750 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,840

Cash purchase price before tax: $28,460

Finance for 72 months at zero per cent interest for $519 a month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive, a $750 new graduate rebate applied after tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $558 a month including tax, which includes a $750 new graduate rebate applied after tax and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment

Get This Deal on Globe Drive

2017 Mini Clubman. Mini

2017 Mini Clubman S ALL4

The 2017 Mini Clubman comes standard with a three-cylinder 134-horsepower Twin Power Turbo engine available in six-speed manual or automatic transmissions and provides a combined fuel efficiency of 8.4 L/100 km. Safety features include eight standard airbags, a crash sensor with fuel shutoff, Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Corner Brake Control. The exterior features optional LED headlights, an illuminated fin antenna and Split Rear Doors with Comfort Access which allows access when your hands are full simply by waving a foot underneath the rear bumper. The Mini Clubman interior is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD display in the centre console and features Mini Connected allowing the driver to stay linked to social feeds, online music, driving information, in-car apps and much more.

MSRP: $30,490

Manufacturer cash incentive: $700 (compared with zero in March)

New graduate rebate: $500

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,385

Cash purchase price before tax: $31,175

Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $597 a month including tax which includes a $1,700 manufacturer incentive (compared with zero in March), a $500 new graduate rebate and assumes zero down payment

Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $597 a month including tax which includes a $1,700 manufacturer incentive (compared with zero in March), a $500 new graduate rebate and assumes zero down payment Lease for 45 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $464 a month including tax, which includes a $700 manufacturer incentive (compared with zero in March), a $500 new graduate rebate and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment

Get This Deal on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.