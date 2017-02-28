While low interest rates and big manufacturer rebates are key drivers in attracting new vehicle shoppers, one often overlooked consideration is the cost of depreciation. Canadian Black Book tracks and compares vehicle depreciation to determine the winners of its “Best Retained Value” awards each year, which were announced earlier this month.

“Depreciation is the single largest expense of owning a vehicle, more than gas, maintenance or insurance,” says Brian Murphy, vice-president of research and editorial at Canadian Black Book.

To illustrate the importance of understanding depreciation and retained value, consider that two different new vehicles both purchased today for the same price could be worth significantly different amounts just a few years from now, even if they were driven the same number of kilometres and were in comparable condition.

While depreciation affects all car owners, it is an especially important consideration for those who finance their vehicles and plan to sell or trade them in. It is possible that your vehicle could be worth less than what you owe on your auto loan – commonly referred to as “negative equity”. In fact, approximately 30 per cent of trade-ins had some negative equity, according to data from J.D. Power.

Savvy shoppers looking to research potential depreciation costs can consult the Future Value tool on CanadianBlackBook.com that provides an estimate of how quickly any new vehicle model will depreciate. We’ve also featured our favourite deals this week chosen exclusively from Canadian Black Book’s list of 2017 “Best Retained Value” award winners.