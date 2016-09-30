Globe Drive’s survey of the auto industry’s annual house-cleaning continues with another list of models you won’t see in showrooms for 2017. If interested, though, dealers might be anxious to blow out any of the ones they have left.

Dodge Viper

FCA

FCA resurrected the brawny 645-horsepower, V-10 supercar three years ago after bankrupt Chrysler killed it in 2010. But sales of the $118,000 Viper, which debuted in 1992, were disappointing and its demise was announced in June. Dodge has offered a handful of special-edition versions that might attract future collectors.

Cadillac SRX

GM

The five-passenger SRX, the first car-based crossover SUV for GM’s luxury division, enjoyed a good run since its 2010 introduction. It’s been replaced by the all-new XT5, which uses GM’s global nomenclature for the Cadillac brand. It starts at $45,100, about $3,000 more than the 2016 SRX’s asking price.

Chrysler Town & Country

FCA

FCA’s top-line Chrysler minivan has been replaced after a 26-year run by the new 2017 Pacifica, which is more sharply styled and full of the latest electronic mod-cons. The Town & Country’s sibling, the Canadian-built Dodge Caravan, remains in the lineup. Chrysler first stuck the Town & Country moniker on a station wagon in 1941. It’ll be interesting to see if it comes back.

Hyundai Equus

Hyundai

The Equus was Hyundai’s flagship luxury sedan, but now that the South Korean car maker has launched its Genesis luxury brand, the Equus disappears. An all-new replacement dubbed Genesis G90 is coming by the end of the year. No word on pricing, but the Equus had a $63,900 asking price.

Volkswagen EOS

Volkswagen

VW’s Golf-based hardtop convertible was never a huge seller. According to the website Good Car Bad Car, Canadian sales peaked at 1,121 in 2008, dropping to 438 in 2015. That was the EOS’s last model year in Canada (2016 for the United States), but it can still be found on VW’s website, suggesting there are some still sitting on dealer lots.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition

Mitsubishi

Like VW’s EOS, Mitsubishi’s iconic rally-bred sports sedan actually bowed out in 2015 but can still be found on Mitsubishi Canada’s website, priced at $49,500. Mitsubishi sacrificed Evo to focus on the burgeoning crossover market. Its archrival, Subaru’s WRX STi, lives on. The company is clearing remaining Evo inventory, so if you’ve been on the fence, this is your last chance.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Subaru

Speaking of Subaru, the hybrid variant of its popular Crosstrek crossover may be cut. Reports of its demise in the United States have surfaced on the Web, but neither Subaru Canada nor its U.S. counterpart would confirm its status. The company’s 2017 model lineup has not been announced. A U.S. spokesman said that will happen in mid-October.

Jeep Compass/Patriot

FCA

These American-produced small Jeep crossovers, which share a platform, will wind up production in December. An FCA Canada spokesman would not say when their replacement will arrive, but it’s been reported the new model will be produced in Mexico, while the Illinois plant that built Compass/Patriot will be retooled to make the larger Cherokee SUV.

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover

British-based Land Rover ended production of the legendary Defender, a genuine off-roader among poseurs, in January. Its replacement is not due until 2018. Defenders haven’t been available in Canada for some time. If you really want one, be prepared to pay a premium for a used example.

Toyota Venza

Toyota

Toyota has axed its mid-sized crossover owing to weakening sales in a crowded segment. It still has the RAV4 and Highlander, but the smartly styled Venza has lost out. No Venza replacement has been announced, but a Toyota Canada spokeswoman said it is adding the Corolla iM hatchback (similar to the Toyota Matrix discontinued in 2014) to the lineup for 2017. It also plans a production version this year of the C-HR concept that debuted at the Québec City Auto Show last March.