As new-vehicle sales have continued to set records so far this year, the shift in consumer preferences toward trucks and SUVs has intensified as well with sales volumes in the segment up by nearly 8 per cent in the first quarter of 2017. This compares to a 2-per-cent decline in sales of passenger cars over the same period. As such, it should be no surprise that only two of the top 10 best-selling vehicles in Canada this year are cars – the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.

That said, there are still some bright spots in the car segment with a number of models bucking the trend and posting impressive gains. Growth drivers for some models have included recent facelifts (Nissan Versa Note) to full redesigns (Subaru Impreza, Honda Civic) to the addition of new model variants (Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet) in the 2017 model year. Here are the cars with the fastest growing sales volumes year-to-date:

Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 2,734 (+45%) Subaru Impreza : 3,084 (+43%) Nissan Versa Note: 2,052 (+35%) Toyota Corolla: 10,774 (+29%) Honda Civic: 15,396 (+23%)

2017 Nissan Versa Note. Nissan

2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S CVT

The 2017 Nissan Versa Note features a 109-horsepower 1.6-litre 4-cylinder DOHC engine with Xtronic continuously variable transmission. Safety features include vehicle dynamic control with traction-control system, zone body construction with front and rear crumple zones and the Nissan advanced air bag system with dual-stage supplemental front air bags and occupant classification sensors. During Nissan’s “My Choice” sales event, customers can choose between: (i) a $1,000 bonus cash incentive (included in figures below) that can be applied toward the purchase or lease of a 2017 Versa Note; (ii) a $1,300 credit toward genuine Nissan parts and accessories; or (iii) a 60-month/100,000-kilometre Added Security Plan and prepaid maintenance plan for up to 48 months or 64,000 kilometres.

MSRP: $15,798

Manufacturer incentive: $2,500 (as compared with $2,000 in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $150

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,740

Cash purchase price before tax: $14,888

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $309 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $500 in February) and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at zero-per-cent interest for $212 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $500 in February) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Subaru Impreza. Subaru

2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0 Convenience 4WD 4-Door

The 2017 Impreza is powered by a re-engineered 2.0-litre 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cylinder Subaru Boxer engine with symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive and Partial Zero Emission Vehicle (PZEV) equipment for a cleaner ride. The interior features a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity and streaming audio capabilities, plus newly redesigned seating that provides greater comfort and helps promote better posture for both the driver and passengers. For safety, the Impreza comes equipped with the eyesight advanced driver assist system that includes adaptive cruise control, precollision braking, precollision throttle management, vehicle lane departure warning and lane keep assist.

MSRP: $19,995

Manufacturer incentive: $500

Estimated dealer discount: $650

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,735

Cash purchase price before tax: $20,580

Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $417 a month including tax that assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $286 a month including tax, which assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Toyota Corolla. Toyota

2017 Toyota Corolla CE CVT

The 2017 Toyota Corolla is equipped with a 132-horsepower 1.8-litre 4-cylinder Valvematic engine that achieves ultra-low emissions status (ULEV II) and provides excellent fuel efficiency for both city and highway driving (8.4 and 6.5 L/100 km, respectively). The 6.1-inch touchscreen on the interior console can be used to control audio, for hands-free calling and to display the view from the available backup camera. Toyota Safety Sense comes standard on all Corollas and includes a precollision avoidance system, automatic high beams, lane departure alert system, dynamic radar cruise control and eight dual stage airbags.

MSRP: $19,590

Manufacturer incentive: $1,500 (applied after-tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $600

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,730

Cash purchase price before tax: $19,220

Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $375 a month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (after-tax) and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at zero-per-cent interest for $227 a month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (after-tax) and assumes zero down payment with a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance.

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Mercedes-Benz

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Cabriolet

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes equipped with individual sport seats with 16-way power controls, a high resolution seven-inch colour display and touchpad, available Burmester premium sound system and two USB ports for multidevice connectivity. The exterior features LED daytime running lamps, fibre-optic LED tail lamps and parktronic ultrasonic sensors for assistance in tight spaces. It is powered by a 241-horsepower 4-cylinder engine that can deliver 273 lb-ft of torque and deliver acceleration of 0-100 km/h in six seconds. Eligible lease and finance customers may also qualify for a three-month payment waiver in addition to offers below (conditions may apply).

MSRP: $57,100

Manufacturer incentive: $1,000 (as compared with zero in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215

Cash purchase price before tax: $56,315

Finance for 60 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $1,142 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with zero in February) and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 45 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $799 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with zero in February) and assumes an 18,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.

