The final LaFerrari, which Ferrari and RM Sotheby’s will auction off on Dec. 3 for charity. (Ferrari)
Industry News

Ferrari to auction off final LaFerrari for earthquake victims in Italy Add to ...

Jordan Chittley

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Ferrari has built one final LaFerrari and will auction it off Saturday – with the proceeds going to help victims of earthquakes that devastated central Italy in August.

RM Sotheby’s will auction the car off during Ferrari Finali Mondiali weekend at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida to benefit the National Italian American Foundation’s Earthquake Relief Fund.

This particular version was made as a gift to Italy and features a one-of-a-kind livery and interior with a plaque to commemorate the occasion.

At $2-million, the LaFerrari is the most expensive car and highest-performing street car ever made by the Italian car maker. It is a 949-horsepower hybrid hypercar that Ferrari initially limited to 499 examples. This is the 500th.

The auction announcement – made by Ferrari chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne – came shortly after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 24 hit Amatrice, a town about 100 kilometres northeast of Rome, killing 292 people and leaving thousands homeless. Since then, a number of other quakes have hit the region.

“The earthquakes which have struck central Italy this year devastated the lives of thousands of people and the money raised by the sale of this LaFerrari could not be put to a better use,” said Rob Myers, CEO and Chairman of RM Sotheby’s, in a statement.

Ferrari unveiled the car on U.S. television in December 2013, and announced that the 120 models earmarked for the United States had been pre-sold.

Follow Jordan Chittley on Twitter: @JChittley

