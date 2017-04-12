For many shoppers, SUVs have become the vehicle of choice given their all-weather versatility. While rear-wheel drive has a reputation for delivering more dynamic driving performance, Canadian winters are not particularly kind to the rear-wheel drivetrains that have been the traditional standard for most mid-size luxury sports cars.

This notion may have been at least one contributing factor to the nearly 5 per cent decrease in sales volumes in 2016 for the mid-size luxury car segment, as compared to a 10 per cent increase in SUV and crossover sales over the same period.

However, most of the best-selling mid-size luxury cars on the market today offer all-wheel drive at least as an option. For those that are seeking a balance between performance and all-weather versatility, we’ve featured our favourite offers for luxury cars with all-wheel drive.

2017 Audi A6. Audi

2017 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Quattro Technik Tiptronic

Standard features on the 2017 Audi A6 include a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo engine that can deliver 252 horsepower to complement its numerous safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, HID xenon lights, four-wheel ABS, and side-mounted and rear airbags. The interior features front and rear heated leather seats, dual-zone climate control, navigation and a premium Audi sound system to provide superior comfort and convenience.

MSRP: $65,950

Manufacturer incentive: $6,000 (compared to $4,000 in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,235

Cash purchase price before tax: $60,185

Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $1,209 per month including tax, which includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive (compared to $4,000 in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $897 per month including tax, which includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive (compared to $4,000 in February) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Cadillac XTS. Cadillac

2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury All Wheel Drive

Standard features on the 2017 Cadillac XTS include aniline leather and 22-way adjustable front seats that heat, ventilate and come equipped with power massage capabilities. Other interior features include the Tri-Zone Climate System, UltraView sunroof, Bose Premium Sound System and the available Cadillac Cue entertainment suite. On top of this, the XTS offers a standard 304-horsepower, 3.6-litre V-6 engine with direct injection, providing power and efficiency.

MSRP: $56,545

Manufacturer incentive: $3,000 (compared to $2,000 in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,140

Cash purchase price before tax: $53,685

Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $1,017 per month including tax, which includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive (compared to $3,000 in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $839 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive ( compared to $2,000 in February) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe. Mercedes-Benz

2017 Mercedes Benz E-Class E400 Avantgarde Edition 4Matic Coupe

The 2017 E-Class Coupe standard features include a high-resolution seven-inch colour display, a central controller on the console and a multifunctioning steering wheel to provide control of audio, navigation and hands-free calling. The exterior features include active LED high-performance headlamps, Collision Prevention Assist Plus radar sensors and a 360-degree camera for full view of your vehicle’s surroundings. These features are coupled with a 329-horsepower, 3.0-litre biturbo V-6 engine with rapid-multispark ignition and high-pressure direct injection to increase fuel efficiency and provide cleaner emissions. Eligible lease and finance customers may also qualify for a three-month payment waiver in addition to offers below (conditions may apply).

MSRP: $69,400

Manufacturer incentive: $2,000 (compared to $1,500 in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215

Cash purchase price before tax: $67,115

Finance for 60 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $1,293 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (compared to $1,500 in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 45 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,101 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (compared to $1,500 in February) and assumes a 18,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Lincoln MKZ. Lincoln





2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve All Wheel Drive



The 2017 Lincoln MKZ comes standard with a 3.0-litre, 400-horsepower GTDI engine that delivers 400 lb-ft of torque, while being controlled by a six-speed automatic SelectShift transmission. The interior upholstery is comprised of Bridge of Weir leather imported from Scotland, while the control panel has been redesigned to provide more intuitive placement of mechanical knobs, buttons, media ports and outlets for more seamless use. In addition, Lincoln’s new Sync 3 voice-activated technology provides even more convenience and personalization to the driving experience.

MSRP: $46,300

Manufacturer incentive: $500

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,040

Cash purchase price before tax: $47,340

Finance for 60 months at 0.8 per cent interest for $911 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (assumes zero down payment)

Lease for 48 months at 0.8 per cent interest for $696 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)

