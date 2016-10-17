Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Industry News

Germany tells Tesla to stop using term 'autopilot' Add to ...

FRANKFURT — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

German authorities are telling electric auto maker Tesla to stop using the term “autopilot” for its driver assistance system, saying it is misleading.

The transport ministry confirmed in an email that a letter to that effect had been sent to the company based in Palo Alto, California.

Autopilot is Tesla’s array of driver assistance features such as lane maintenance and traffic-aware cruise control.

One person was killed in Florida in May when a Tesla Model S with the system on hit the side of a truck.

Tesla said that “Autopilot operates in conjunction with the human driver to make driving safer and less stressful” and that the company was clear with customers that they had to pay attention at all times.

We’ve redesigned the Drive section – take a look

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

We test Tesla's Autopilot in Toronto, it isn't autonomous (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog