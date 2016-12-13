The holiday season is one of the most important periods for many retailers and so deals abound to attract consumers. While vehicle sales volumes generally reach their lowest levels during winter, many auto makers have introduced holiday bonus discounts over and above existing incentives to attract those looking for a set of wheels under the Christmas tree.

Savvy consumers can even find savings on Tesla models notwithstanding its no-negotiation and no-discount policy. There has been no change in this policy, but those willing to opt for in-stock inventory models before the end of the year will benefit from price adjustments and reduced interest rates. The savings on remaining in-stock Telsa inventory include avoiding a three per cent price increase that recently came into effect on new custom orders to account for a weaker Canadian dollar, but was not applied to existing inventory. Furthermore, even larger price reductions are available on demo models. Telsa Model S and Model X vehicles ordered in 2016 will also receive free lifetime charging via Tesla’s Supercharger network, a benefit that will be discontinued in 2017.

To keep you moving all winter long, we’ve highlighted our favourite offers on SUVs available until the end of the year: