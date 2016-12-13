The holiday season is one of the most important periods for many retailers and so deals abound to attract consumers. While vehicle sales volumes generally reach their lowest levels during winter, many auto makers have introduced holiday bonus discounts over and above existing incentives to attract those looking for a set of wheels under the Christmas tree.
Savvy consumers can even find savings on Tesla models notwithstanding its no-negotiation and no-discount policy. There has been no change in this policy, but those willing to opt for in-stock inventory models before the end of the year will benefit from price adjustments and reduced interest rates. The savings on remaining in-stock Telsa inventory include avoiding a three per cent price increase that recently came into effect on new custom orders to account for a weaker Canadian dollar, but was not applied to existing inventory. Furthermore, even larger price reductions are available on demo models. Telsa Model S and Model X vehicles ordered in 2016 will also receive free lifetime charging via Tesla’s Supercharger network, a benefit that will be discontinued in 2017.
To keep you moving all winter long, we’ve highlighted our favourite offers on SUVs available until the end of the year:
Tesla Model X
The Model X offers seating for up to seven, large gullwing doors which provide easy access to second- and third-row passengers and free over-the-air software updates for features such as navigation and Autopilot. For those willing to opt for an in-stock inventory unit as listed on Tesla’s website, we’ve seen price reductions of more than $14,000 on some models that were previously used as demos, in addition to savings from avoiding the recent price increase. Aside from never having to pay for gas, Ontario residents can also qualify for a $3,000 electric vehicle incentive from the government provided that the model has been driven less than 2,000 kilometres at purchase (or $8,000 rebate in Quebec). Financing for up to 96 months is available at 2.99 per cent for all Tesla vehicles delivered before January 1, 2017, as compared to 3.6 per cent for vehicles delivered thereafter. Customers that are referred by a current Tesla owner will also qualify for an additional $1,200 credit until Jan. 15.
2016 Tesla Model X P90D Ludicrous
- MSRP: $171,900
- Tesla Price Adjustment: $14,200 (vehicle is demo model with 4,000 km)
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,460
- Cash purchase price before tax: $159,160
- Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $3,186 per month including tax (assumes a $2,500 down payment required for all new and demonstrator Tesla vehicle orders)
- Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $2,521 per month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and $5,000 down payment required for all Tesla vehicle lease orders)
- Prices shown are before any government sponsored electric vehicle incentives
2016 Lincoln Navigator
While this next-generation Navigator is anticipated to have Model X-esque gullwing doors, customers willing to opt for the current generation can take advantage of big incentives. Cash purchase, finance and lease customers can take advantage of a $5,000 incentive on the 2016 Navigator, while financing for up to 72 months is available at 4.59 per cent and leasing for up to 48 months is available at 4.8 per cent. Additionally, Lincoln customers qualify for an additional $1,500 Winter Bonus cash incentive on top of existing rebates, as well as a complimentary Lincoln Premium Winter Package which includes winter tires, tire pressure monitoring system sensors and a 24-month or 40,000 kilometre maintenance protection plan offer, whichever comes first.
2016 Lincoln Navigator Reserve
- MSRP: $83,900
- Manufacturer Incentive: $5,000
- Lincoln Winter Bonus: $1,500 (after tax)
- Estimated Dealer Discount: $2,500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,040
- Cash purchase price before tax: $76,940
- Finance for 60 months at 4.59 per cent interest for $1,628 per month including tax (includes $6,500 in total incentives and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 4.8 per cent interest for $1,419 per month including tax (includes a $6,500 in total rebates, assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Infiniti QX60
Standard features include heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm during winter (heated second-row outboard seats are available as an option), a rear power liftgate and automatic High Intensity Discharge (HID) bi-functional xenon headlights. Customers who purchase or lease a new Infiniti will be entitled to a $750 Holiday Bonus incentive available on any model in the entire lineup. This rebate can be taken on top of sizable existing rebates including a $4,500 incentive for cash purchasers of the 2016 QX60. Additionally, financing for 60 months on the 2016 QX60 is available at 2.88 per cent and leasing for up to 48 months is available at 1.98 per cent.
2016 Infiniti QX60 All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $47,400
- Manufacturer Incentive: $4,500
- Holiday Bonus Cash: $750
- Estimated dealer discount: $2,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,135
- Cash purchase price before tax: $42,285
- Finance for 60 months at 2.88 per cent interest for $947 per month including tax (includes a $750 Holiday Bonus and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.98 per cent interest for $695 per month including tax (includes a $750 Holiday Bonus, assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Dodge Durango
Standard features include a 5-inch Uconnect touch screen display with Bluetooth hands-free communication and media streaming (8.4-inch display with integrated navigation available as an option), a leather-wrapped steering wheel and your choice of six or seven-passenger seating configuration. In December, select Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Fiat models will be eligible for a $500 after-tax Holiday Bonus available for both purchase and lease, including the 2016 Durango. Additionally, financing for 60 months on the 2016 Durango is available at 2.99 per cent and leasing for 48 months is available at 1.49 per cent.
2016 Dodge Durango Limited All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $48,395
- Holiday Bonus Cash: $500 (after-tax)
- Estimated dealer discount: $2,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935
- Cash purchase price before tax: $47,830
- Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $972 per month including tax (includes a $500 after-tax Holiday Bonus incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $794 per month including tax (includes a $500 Holiday Bonus incentive, assumes an 18,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Consult your local dealership for details.
