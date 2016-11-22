While low interest rates and extended loan amortizations have made financing a new vehicle more affordable, attractive lease offers from auto makers looking to encourage shorter new-vehicle replacement cycles have increased the popularity of leasing. J.D. Power estimates 26 per cent of new vehicles sold in the past 12 months were leased, compared with 22 per cent two years ago.
One of the key motivations for consumers choosing leasing over financing is lower monthly payments. The average new-vehicle lease payment was approximately $520 a month and the average new-vehicle loan payment was approximately $570 a month in October, according to J.D. Power.
In addition to lower monthly payments, leasing can also provide a hassle-free alternative to ownership by allowing drivers to return the vehicle at the end of the term without any worry about resale value or potential negative equity. The most popular lease term of 48 months also generally falls within the standard new-vehicle manufacturer warranty, providing lessees with added comfort that they are protected from unexpected maintenance costs.
Here are our favourite new-vehicle lease deals this month starting from less than $10 a day.
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Standard equipment on the 2016 Jetta includes a five-inch touch-screen entertainment system with CD player and SD card slot, Bluetooth phone connectivity and rear-view camera. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $2,000 manufacturer incentive on the 2016 Jetta while finance customers are eligible for a $1,000 rebate. Financing for up to 84 months is available at zero per cent and leasing for 48 months is available at 0.99 per cent.
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI Trendline Automatic
- MSRP: $17,395
- Manufacturer incentive: $2,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $250
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,665
- Cash purchase price before tax: $16,810
- Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $335 a month including tax (includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive that assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $283 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Honda Accord Sedan
Standard equipment includes LED daytime running lights and tail lights, a multiangle rear-view camera and heated front seats. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $2,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive on the 2016 Accord Sedan EX-L. Financing for up to 84 months and leasing up to 48 months are both available at 0.99 per cent.
2016 Honda Accord Sedan EX-L CVT
- MSRP: $30,190
- Manufacturer incentive: $2,000 (after-tax)
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,835
- Cash purchase price before tax: $29,525
- Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $609 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $429 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Kia Forte Koup
Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats and LED positioning lights. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $3,750 manufacturer incentive, while finance customers are eligible for a $1,250 rebate and lease customers are eligible for a $250 rebate. Customers may also qualify for up to $1,500 in total additional incentives during the Unwrap a Deal Kia Holiday Bonus sale. Financing for up to 84 months and leasing for up to 60 months are both available at zero per cent.
2016 Kia Forte Koup 2.0 EX Automatic
- MSRP: $22,495
- Manufacturer incentive: $3,750
- Estimated dealer discount: $250
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,700
- Cash purchase price before tax: $20,195
- Finance for 60 months at zero interest for $427 a month including tax (includes a $1,250 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at zero-per-cent interest for $376 a month including tax (includes a $250 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Buick Verano
Standard equipment includes dual-zone automatic climate controls, front bucket seats and 17-inch wheels. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $6,500 manufacturer incentive on the 2016 Verano while finance customers are eligible for a $2,000 rebate and lease customers qualify for a $3,250 incentive. Financing for up to 84 months and leasing up to 48 months are both available at zero per cent. Additionally, lease customers may qualify for a two-month or four-biweekly-payment waiver totalling $1,200 during the We Pay Until 2017 sale.
2016 Buick Verano Front Wheel Drive Sedan
- MSRP: $24,190
- Manufacturer incentive: $6,500
- Estimated dealer discount: $250
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,982
- Cash purchase price before tax: $19,422
- Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $451 a month including tax (includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at zero-per-cent interest for $302 a month including tax (includes a $3,250 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
