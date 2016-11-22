While low interest rates and extended loan amortizations have made financing a new vehicle more affordable, attractive lease offers from auto makers looking to encourage shorter new-vehicle replacement cycles have increased the popularity of leasing. J.D. Power estimates 26 per cent of new vehicles sold in the past 12 months were leased, compared with 22 per cent two years ago.

One of the key motivations for consumers choosing leasing over financing is lower monthly payments. The average new-vehicle lease payment was approximately $520 a month and the average new-vehicle loan payment was approximately $570 a month in October, according to J.D. Power.

In addition to lower monthly payments, leasing can also provide a hassle-free alternative to ownership by allowing drivers to return the vehicle at the end of the term without any worry about resale value or potential negative equity. The most popular lease term of 48 months also generally falls within the standard new-vehicle manufacturer warranty, providing lessees with added comfort that they are protected from unexpected maintenance costs.

Here are our favourite new-vehicle lease deals this month starting from less than $10 a day.

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.

Special to The Globe and Mail

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Consult your local dealership for details.