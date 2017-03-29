While station wagons were once the logical vehicle of choice for many families who sought a versatile ride, wagon sales have seen a steady decline in North America. However, in Europe, sales of wagon or “estate cars,” as they are called, have maintained their popularity because of their car-like driving dynamics, fuel economy and SUV-like cargo-hauling capabilities.

Although SUVs and crossovers continue to lead new-vehicle sales in North America, auto makers remain optimistic about the future of the station-wagon segment, as evidenced by the resurgence of new model launches. Recent examples include the Audi Allroad, which was reintroduced in 2013 after an eight-year hiatus in Canada, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz C-Class wagon, which is being brought back as a Canadian exclusive after an 11-year hiatus, as well as the all-new Volvo V90 and V90 Cross Country, which were unveiled in Canada at the Montreal and Toronto auto shows earlier this year.

For many, the thought of a station wagon may conjure up old memories of family road trips, but modern wagons deliver a new level of performance, style and practicality. We’ve featured our favourite offers on station wagons that may interest those that want an engaging driving experience while maintaining a degree of responsibility.

2017 Volvo V60 Volvo

2017 Volvo V60

Volvo’s long-standing reputation for building safe vehicles continues to be a central pillar of the auto maker’s core values. The 2017 V60 is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ winner and features Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), which can detect impending collisions using laser-based technology and automatically apply the brakes while disengaging the throttle. Volvo calls this feature City Safety and it is a part of the brand’s IntelliSafe technology suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, collision warning and its lane-keeping aid. Fuel economy for the V60 T6 is rated at 10.9 litres for each 100 kilometres in the city and 7.7 litres/100 km on the highway.

MSRP: $48,200

Manufacturer incentive: $7,000 (compared with $6,000 in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,200

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,155

Cash purchase price before tax: $42,155

$42,155 Finance for 72 months at 0.9-per-cent interest (compared with 2.9 per cent in February) for $728 a month including tax, which includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive (compared with $2,000 in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.9-per-cent interest (compared with 1.9 per cent in February) for $623 a month including tax, which includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive (compared with $2,000 in February) and assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Subaru Outback Subaru

2017 Subaru Outback

Subaru Outback sales grew by more than 12 per cent last year in Canada, with more than 11,000 units sold in 2016. All Outbacks are equipped with standard Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive, rear-view camera and voice-activated Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, while EyeSight advanced driver-assist technology, Reverse Automatic Braking and heated front and rear seats are available as optional equipment. Fuel economy for the 2017 Outback is rated at 9.4 litres/100 km in the city and 7.3 litres/100 km on the highway when equipped with the 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and CVT (3.6-litre engine also available).

MSRP: $36,095

Manufacturer incentive: $1,000 (compared with $500 in February)

Estimate dealer discount: $1,800

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,815

Cash purchase price before tax: $35,110

Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $713 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $481 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)

2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Volkswagen

2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

True to its name, the 2017 Golf SportWagen is as sporty as it is versatile and features a fuel-efficient 1.8-litre engine capable of 170 horsepower, which can be coupled to a five-speed manual or six-speed Tiptronic transmission. Fuel economy is rated at 9.6 L/100 km in the city and 6.8 L/100 km on the highway. Standard features include rear-view camera and heated front seats, while available features include all-wheel-drive, App-Connect smartphone integration, panoramic sunroof and Blind Spot Detection with Rear Traffic Alert.

MSRP: $27,245

Manufacturer incentive: $1,000

Estimated dealer discount: $800

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,765

Cash purchase price before tax: $27,210

Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest (compared with 2.99 per cent in February) for $559 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $407 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class MERCEDES-BENZ

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Standard features of the 2017 E-Class wagon include 4MATIC all-wheel-drive, dual tailpipes and a 329-horsepower, six-cylinder engine rated at 12.4 litres/100 km in the city and 8.8 litres/100 km on the highway. Optional convenience features include rear-facing third-row seats, heated front armrests and hands-free access, which allows users to open or close the rear hatch with a gentle kick of the foot under the rear bumper. For the month of March, Mercedes-Benz is offering a three-month payment waiver on the E-Class wagon, up to a total value of $3,150 for finance customers and $2,550 for lease customers.

MSRP: $73,600

Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215

Cash purchase price before tax: $73,815

Finance for 60 months at 2.9-per-cent interest (compared with 3.9 per cent in February) for $1,495 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment).

Lease for 45 months at 4.9-per-cent interest for $1,134 a month including tax (assumes an 18,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment).

Andrew Tai is chief executive of Unhaggle.

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Consult your local dealership for details.