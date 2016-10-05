High above the water, an early morning wind chills to the bone as onlookers wait on the middle span of the Lion’s Gate Bridge. It’s 6 a.m., but the bridge is quiet even for this early hour. There’s an eerie feel, the silence broken only by the throb of massive diesel engines as a couple of cruise liners pass by far below. Suddenly, another sound pierces the dawn: a V-10 pursued by the whizz of gears and the rumble of motorcycle engines. It’s the sound of performance.

Brendan McAleer

Vancouver’s landmark bridge has been shut on this day to make way for the riders of the Whistler Gran Fondo. An epic cycle ride that climbs from Stanley Park all the way to the ski resort of Whistler, it’s a chance for roadies to ride the gorgeous Sea-to-Sky essentially free of cars.

The only vehicles allowed are the pace cars, the first of which is Lexus’ LFA supercar, which is providing the 10-cylinder soundtrack this morning. The next along will be the newer V-8-powered RC-F coupe, leading the women’s group. Both have more than 120 kilometres to go.

Next morning, I’m up early again and retracing the same path of the riders in the machine I used as a camera car: an F-sport version of the NX compact crossover. The coupes are neat, but what about a Lexus that you might actually load a bike into?

Lexus entered into an official multi-year partnership with Cycling Canada this June. If you’re a fan of road-riding, you can expect to see decalled-up RX350s and the like at most major rides across Canada, including Gran Fondos similar to this one, in Quebec and Banff. With summer over, there will also be shorter events and indoor velodrome racing.

While cycling is a pastime that appeals to all walks of life, you can see why Lexus would want to be visible at events like the Gran Fondo. Jennifer Barron, director for Lexus Canada, listed off several overlapping themes: Canada’s growing interest in the sport, similar age and income bracket demographics between riders and Lexus owners, and a focus on high performance of the human variety.

Long-distance road-biking is an achievement sport, with well-heeled riders spending thousands on the fastest and lightest bikes. You have to be willing to put the time in to train, whether as an individual, or as a team.

With the LFA and the RC-F, Lexus is trying to draw a connection between the high performance of amateur athleticism and the performance of its vehicles. However, this is a more recent image pushed by the company. Lexus began with the luxurious and smooth LS400 and its volume models have to-date mostly been crossovers.

Thus far, the NX is a success for Lexus, outselling the IS compact sedan and nipping at the heels of the stalwart RX crossover. Two engines are on offer, with this particular NX200t getting Lexus’ first turbocharged offering, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder making 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

For the compact crossover segment, that’s good. Further, the F-sport version of the NX certainly looks sporty, with 18-inch alloys, and possible the most aggressive styling this side of Lamborghini. Folks, we’ve reached peak grille. I’m not sure whether to drive this car or julienne a massive potato with its front end.

Inside, the NX200t features typically excellent Lexus attention to detail and comfort. The seats both look and feel like they were lifted right out of the 552-horsepower LFA. Fit and finish are excellent, and there’s also the feel you often get with a Lexus product – that everything here will still be functioning well after a decade or so.

Less pleasing is the touchpad interface for the infotainment system. While Lexus has improved functionality significantly over the older generation of this system, it would be better off abandoning it entirely, and adopting a purely touchscreen interface. Some of its intended customers might have bicycles, but every single one of them is going to be used to using a smartphone.

The Sea-to-Sky highway is one of the most scenic drives in Canada – or at least it is when you’re not facing down a raft of traffic. Riding hard in a pack of speeding cyclists, it’s got to be a thrill. In the NX200t, it’s relaxing.

Lexus even built an F-Sport road-bike to showcase the incredible engineering with composite materials required to build its flagship LFA. Only 100 were made, each one an ultra-light carbon-fibre confection. Lexus Canada has two, and brings one along to each event.

However, with the NX200t, you don’t feel much of that same stripped-down, lightness-above-all-else DNA. The NX is nimbler than the RX, certainly, but it drives much more like the brand’s best-selling, soft luxury machine than it does like its F-badged sporting offerings.

Through the sweeping corners that skirt the edge of Howe Sound, the NX200t is well-composed, but there’s not much verve to spur you on. It’s no Macan GTS.

What you do get, however, are the traditional Lexus attributes that helped the brand achieve a footing in the first place. For a crossover with the same relatively short wheelbase as the RAV4, and a four-cylinder engine, the NX is almost spookily quiet. The six-speed automatic pairs seamlessly with the 2.0-litre turbo’s low-end torque to make for excellent mid-pace speed.

If you’d risen early and pedalled more than a hundred kilometres, it’s a comfort level you might appreciate most. Sure, the NX has paddle shifters and a grille like Darth Vader’s helmet, but it’s an easy rider. It might not prod the adrenal gland much, but if you like to get your thrills behind a set of handlebars, it’s the salve for sore legs and tired muscles.