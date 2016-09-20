Hatchbacks have historically been synonymous with economical price points and practical functionality – perfect for hauling passengers and cargo in a small package. However, many vehicles within the segment have moved beyond entry-level urban grocery transporters to include performance features such as turbocharged engines and advanced suspension systems that deliver sports-car-like driving characteristics.
If you dream of speed but the realities of life make a roadster unfeasible, then a performance hatchback may be the perfect alternative. The performance hatchbacks featured this week are essentially more athletic versions of their base-model siblings and all boast zero to 100 km/h acceleration in 6.9 seconds or faster. Here are our favourite deals that deliver speed and practicality in a small package, but come with big savings.
2016 Hyundai Veloster
The 2016 Veloster Turbo is powered by a 1.6-litre engine capable of outputting 201 horsepower, and can be coupled to either a manual or dual-clutch automatic transmission. Standard features include a sport-tuned suspension, leather sport bucket seats with “Turbo” stitching, chrome-tipped dual centre exhaust, panoramic sunroof and 18-inch alloy wheels. Cash purchase, finance and lease customers can take advantage of a $1,000 manufacturer incentive on the 2016 Veloster. Financing for up to 60 months is available at zero per cent and leasing for up to 48 months is available at 1.8 per cent.
2016 Hyundai Veloster 1.6 Turbo DCT (Automatic)
- MSRP: $28,699
- Manufacturer incentive: $1,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $750
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,835
- Cash purchase price before tax: $28,784
- Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $542 a month including tax (includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive applied before tax and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.8-per-cent interest for $433 a month including tax (includes an $1,000 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000-annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Ford Focus ST Hatchback
The 2016 Focus ST Hatchback is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged EcoBoost engine coupled to a six-speed manual transmission, and is capable of outputting 252 horsepower. Standard features include RECARO leather-trimmed heated front seats, MacPherson independent front sport-tuned suspension, dual exhaust tips and seating for up to five. Cash purchase, finance and lease customers are eligible for a $2,577 Ford employee-pricing rebate on the 2016 Focus ST Hatchback. Both financing and leasing for up to 60 months are available at zero per cent.
2016 Ford Focus ST Hatchback
- MSRP: $30,749
- Ford employee pricing discount: $2,577
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,740
- Cash purchase price before tax: $29,912
- Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $563 a month including tax (includes a $2,577 Ford employee-pricing discount applied before tax and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at zero-per-cent interest for $436 a month including tax (includes a $2,577 Ford employee-pricing discount, assumes a 20,000-annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Fiat 500 Abarth
The 2016 Fiat 500 Abarth is powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged MultiAir engine capable of outputting 160 horsepower, and can be coupled to either an automatic or manual transmission. Standard features include front bucket seats with racing harness pass-through and wraparound side bolsters, a leather wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, KONI performance shock absorbers and turbo-boost gauge that displays the turbo PSI in real time to monitor peak performance. Cash purchase and finance customers can take advantage of a $1,000 after-tax incentive on the 2016 Fiat 500 (as compared with zero in August). Financing for up to 72 months is available at zero per cent (as compared with 3.49 per cent in August for 72-month finance terms).
2016 Fiat 500 Abarth Automatic
- MSRP: $29,490
- Manufacturer incentive: $1,000 (after-tax)
- Estimated dealer discount: $600
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935
- Cash purchase price before tax: $29,825
- Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $564 a month including tax (includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive applied after tax and assumes zero down payment)
2016 Mini Cooper S
The 2016 Mini Cooper S is powered by a four-cylinder twin turbo engine capable of outputting 189 horsepower, and can be coupled to either an automatic or manual transmission. Standard features include a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel and sports seats, while a panoramic roof is available as optional equipment. Cash purchasers can take advantage of an $800 manufacturer incentive on the 2016 Cooper S (as compared with zero in August) while finance and lease customers are eligible for a $1,200 rebate. Financing for up to 72 months is available for 0.9 per cent (as compared with 1.9 per cent in August for up to 60-month terms) and leasing for up to 48 months is available at 1.9 per cent (as compared with 2.9 per cent in July).
2016 Mini Cooper S Automatic
- MSRP: $27,140
- Manufacturer incentive: $800
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,285
- Cash purchase price before tax: $28,125
- Finance for 60 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $534 a month including tax (includes a $1,200 incentive applied before tax and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $401 a month including tax (includes a $1,200 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000-annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
Pricing and calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Please note that while the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives, and discounts may vary and are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Dealer discounts are estimates and may be given at the discretion of individual dealers. Consult your local dealership for details.
