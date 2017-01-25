All hail the electric car, our saviour apparent.

There will not be a revolution, no obvious turning point, but many auto makers foresee electric cars making up a significant chunk of sales in the next decade.

What will electric cars look like? How far will they go on a charge? How much will they cost? These are questions which, until recently, had no answers.

Now that the first big cohort of electric cars is emerging, the picture is becoming clearer.

Range and cost will be intimately linked. The more you pay, the less you’ll need to recharge. The Chevrolet Bolt and Tesla Model 3 have ranges of 380 and 350 kilometres respectively, as measured on the U.S. EPA test. The Bolt will start at $42,795. In Ontario, it will cost $31,434 after government rebates, and will be in showrooms early this year. The Jaguar I-Pace will do 350 kilometres and arrive in 2018. The Faraday Future FF 91, if it ever arrives, will do 600 kilometres, and sprint from 0 to 100 km/h faster than a LaFerrari or McLaren P1. No price has been announced, but that kind of performance will likely cost around $100,000. Like any new technology, prices will drop and specs will improve as it matures.

What will electric cars look like? This is where it gets interesting. Style sells cars. When price, performance and features are roughly equal between competitive models, design is the differentiator. We’re shallow when it comes to automobiles.

“Our job is to create something that drives customers into new technologies,” said Klaus Bischoff, head of Volkswagen design, speaking at the Detroit auto show. “You have to be aware of your responsibilities as a designer.”

Good design could help reduce global carbon-dioxide emissions.

There are two camps emerging when it comes to EV design, said Paul Snyder, head of the transportation design department at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, one of the largest such departments in the world.

The first includes new companies that were created to make electric cars. The second includes most major auto makers that, in some cases, have more than a century of experience making internal-combustion-engine cars and are now slowly shifting to EVs.

The newcomers

“They’re not grappling with history or a tradition in terms of what their brand meant,” Snyder said. “Newer entries like Faraday and Lucid, they aren’t encumbered with any sort of history, so they are more exploratory.”

A Faraday Future FF 91 electric car is displayed on stage during an unveiling event at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada January 3, 2017. (Reuters)

These companies are creating radical designs, for better and for worse. Examples include the Faraday Future FF 91 unveiled at CES, the Lucid Motors Air, the LeEco LeSee and the Tesla Model 3. Snyder said the only major auto maker to have a car in this design camp is BMW with the i3. It was designed by Richard Kim, who is now at Faraday Future, where he penned the FF 91.

Tesla’s latest cars don’t have a front grille, a feature that has historically distinguished one car from another. Electric cars don’t need gaping holes in the front to let air cool the engine.

“The Model X is a really innovative architecture in proportion and it’s odd for some people, especially the fact it doesn’t have a grille,” said Snyder. “They’ve strived to create a brand identity just in the way they are shaping the surfaces.”

A Tesla Motors Inc. Model X P90D electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) stands on display at a Tesla Motors Inc. showroom in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Bloomberg)

An electric motor is miniscule compared to even a four-cylinder gas engine with gearbox. Ditching clunky internal-combustion technology frees up space at the front of a vehicle.

Lucid Motors, a California-based start-up, boasts, “free from space constraints of a conventional gasoline vehicle … we realized the interior length of a large luxury sedan in a mid-size footprint.” The company’s spectacular sedan, dubbed Air, was designed by Derek Jenkins, who joined Lucid from Mazda where he penned, among others, the 2016 MX-5.

BMW

The Faraday is a love-it or hate-it design, as is the i3. The Model X is either a potato bug on wheels or the coolest SUV on sale, depending on who’s looking.

“It’s easy to do something different. It’s very difficult to do something different that is beautiful and appealing,” said Snyder.

The old guard

Jessica Leeder

The Chevy Bolt looks much like any other sub-compact hatchback. The Hyundai Ioniq EV is even more normcore. Volkswagen’s next-generation e-Golf is only distinguished from its gasoline counterpart by some blue pinstripes. It arrives later this year with an EPA-rated range of more than 200 kilometres per charge. The Mercedes Generation EQ concept (2019 production) looks like an update on current Benz SUVs. Porsche’s Mission-E concept (2020 production) looks like a sleeker Panamera. The Jaguar I-Pace concept (2018 production) pushes the design envelope, moving the cab forward, but is still recognizably a Jaguar crossover, with the brand’s signature grille. Audi’s e-Tron SUV concept from the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show is confirmed as the brand’s first EV, arriving as a production model in 2018. It look similar to the Audi Q8 SUV recently shown in Detroit.

New Audi e-tron Quattro is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Sept. 15, 2015. (Reuters)

“Believe it or not, there is a kind of resistance to going too far from what we consider to be a beautiful, successful, classic proportion,” said Snyder. He’s talking about a front-engine, rear-drive car with a long hood, low ride height and rearward swept-back cabin. “[Auto makers] don’t want to move to quickly and scare the public away. Consumers are very sensitive to radical shift.”

The change from gas to electric power is radical enough. But playing it safe doesn’t always work, either. There are plenty of less-than-pretty EVs from established companies: see the Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi i-MiEV.

Winners and losers

Which camp will win out? The daring upstarts or the conservative old guard? Neither, both, a mix: it’s too early to say.

Peter Schreyer, head of design at Hyundai and Kia, offers some perspective: “We need to find answers to reduce the CO2. … We all are trying to find solutions and we are on the way. Styling alone doesn’t make the future; it is always together with technical innovation … and changes in society.”

