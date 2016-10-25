While SUVs and crossovers may have once been viewed as gas guzzlers, auto makers worked hard to overturn that preconception with new technology that dramatically improves fuel efficiency. In particular, SUVs and crossovers featuring gasoline-electric hybrid systems have given rise to a new vehicle sub-segment which combines the versatility of a traditional SUV with the fuel economy of a mid-size sedan.
For example, fuel economy for the 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV is rated at an estimated 6.9 litres/100 km in the city and 7.6 on the highway, while the 2017 Toyota Camry sedan powered by a 2.5-litre gasoline engine is rated at an estimated 9.8 litres/100 km in the city and 7.1 on the highway.
The growing popularity of hybrid and even fully-electric vehicles has almost all auto makers wanting to get a horse in the race. Highly anticipated new model launches in the coming months include the fully-electric 2017 Chevrolet Bolt, the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq available in both hybrid and fully-electric models, and the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) SUV. However, if you are looking for an eco-friendly family hauler now to get through winter, our favourite deals this week feature big savings on green SUVs and crossovers that are all equipped with all-wheel drive.
2016 Infiniti QX60 Hybrid
The QX60 Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine linked to a 15 kilowatt electric motor, which give the seven-seater crossover a power rating of 250 horsepower when combined. Fuel economy is rated at 8.9 litres/100 km in the city and 8.4 on the highway. Standard features include a Bose 13-speaker Premium Sound system, eight-inch touchscreen hard-drive based navigation system with 3D building graphics and leather-appointed seating. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $5,000 manufacturer incentive on the QX60 Hybrid (as compared to $4,500 in September) while finance customers are eligible for a $1,000 rebate (as compared to zero in August).
2016 Infiniti QX60 Hybrid Premium All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $57,900
- Manufacturer Incentive: $5,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,135
- Cash purchase price before tax: $53,535
- Finance for 60 months at 2.88-per-cent interest for $1,165 a month including tax (includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.98-per-cent interest for $895 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Lexus RX 450h
The RX 450h is powered by a 3.5-litre six-cylinder engine linked to an electric motor, which give the five-seater SUV a power rating of 308 horsepower when combined. Fuel economy is rated at 7.7 litres/100 km in the city and 8.2 on the highway. Standard features include a 12-speaker Lexus Premium Audio sound system with subwoofer and integrated SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 12.3-inch Electro Multi Vision Display and lane departure alert. Cash purchase, finance and lease customers can take advantage of a $4,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive on the RX 450h (as compared to zero for cash and finance and $2,000 for lease in August).
2016 Lexus RX 450h 4WD
- MSRP: $68,950
- Manufacturer Incentive: $4,000 (after tax)
- Estimated dealer discount: $2,500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185
- Cash purchase price before tax: $64,635
- Finance for 60 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $1,318 a month including tax (includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive applied after tax and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $967 a month including tax (includes a $4,000 incentive, assumes an 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
The Crosstrek Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-litre Boxer engine linked to a 13.4-horsepower electric motor, which give the compact crossover a power rating of 162 horsepower when combined. Fuel economy is rated at 7.8 litres/100 km in the city and 6.9 on the highway. Standard features include a 6.2-inch touchscreen with integrated SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth phone integration with audio streaming and heated front seats. And while 2016 marks the final production year of the Crosstrek Hybrid, cash purchasers willing to opt for an outgoing model can take advantage of a $2,000 manufacturer incentive while finance and lease customers are eligible for a $500 rebate (as compared to zero in August).
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Hybrid CVT All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $30,495
- Manufacturer Incentive: $2,000
- Estimated Dealer Discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,046
- Cash purchase price before tax: $30,041
- Finance for 60 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $608 a month including tax (includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $430 a month including tax (includes a $500 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The RAV4 Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine linked to two AC electric motors which give the compact SUV a power rating of 194 horsepower when combined. Fuel economy is rated at 6.9 litres/100 km in the city and 7.6 on the highway. Standard features include a 4.2-inch information display in the dash and interior trim with soft-touch surfaces. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $1,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive on the RAV4 Hybrid (as compared to zero in September). Financing for up to 60 months is available at 1.49 per cent and leasing for 48 months is available at 0.99 per cent (as compared to 1.49 per cent in August).
2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $38,515
- Manufacturer Incentive: $1,000 (after tax)
- Estimated dealer discount: $750
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,900
- Cash purchase price before tax: $38,665
- Finance for 60 months at 1.49-per-cent interest for $776 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $534 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
Pricing and calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Please note that while the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives, and discounts may vary and are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Dealer discounts are estimates and may be given at the discretion of individual dealers. Consult your local dealership for details.
