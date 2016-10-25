While SUVs and crossovers may have once been viewed as gas guzzlers, auto makers worked hard to overturn that preconception with new technology that dramatically improves fuel efficiency. In particular, SUVs and crossovers featuring gasoline-electric hybrid systems have given rise to a new vehicle sub-segment which combines the versatility of a traditional SUV with the fuel economy of a mid-size sedan.

For example, fuel economy for the 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV is rated at an estimated 6.9 litres/100 km in the city and 7.6 on the highway, while the 2017 Toyota Camry sedan powered by a 2.5-litre gasoline engine is rated at an estimated 9.8 litres/100 km in the city and 7.1 on the highway.

The growing popularity of hybrid and even fully-electric vehicles has almost all auto makers wanting to get a horse in the race. Highly anticipated new model launches in the coming months include the fully-electric 2017 Chevrolet Bolt, the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq available in both hybrid and fully-electric models, and the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) SUV. However, if you are looking for an eco-friendly family hauler now to get through winter, our favourite deals this week feature big savings on green SUVs and crossovers that are all equipped with all-wheel drive.