A primary goal of this column is to identify the most noteworthy new vehicle deals in the marketplace each week. This is part art and science. We track auto maker incentives and dealer discounts closely to identify outsized savings, while taking into account vehicle quality and value for money. However, the complexities of new vehicle pricing remain one of the greatest sources of frustration for consumers.
According to data from J.D. Power, the difference between the average new-vehicle price and the actual-transaction price paid by customers after incentives and discounts reached approximately $5,000 in October - signficant potential savings at stake for savvy buyers. But therein lies the problem that plagues the traditional car buying experience.
For revolutionary electric auto maker Tesla, this is an area of differentiation that founder Elon Musk recently emphasized in a manifesto e-mail to employees, declaring: “It is absolutely vital that we adhere to the no-negotiation and no-discount policy that has been true since we first started taking orders ten years ago… if you can’t explain to a customer who paid full price why another customer didn’t without being embarrassed, then it is not right.”
It seems the newly launched luxury automotive brand Genesis also subscribes to this philosophy and intends to take it even further. According to Genesis’s launch announcement last week explaining its own transparent, all-inclusive pricing strategy, “Every price for a Genesis vehicle not only includes delivery and destination charges typically added-on at purchase, but also services such as complimentary scheduled maintenance and navigation software updates for five years or 100,000 km.”
As such, our favourite deals this week feature some models that have no apparent discounts but present compelling value worthy of consideration, as well as other models with potential savings of over $10,000 for those looking for an executive-class sedan.
2017 Genesis G90
The G90 is Genesis’s all-new flagship that will compete with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series and Audi A8. Its design team is led by Luc Donckerwolke, who is famed for previously leading design at Bentley, Lamborghini and Audi. The G90 comes available in only two trim variants: a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V-6 or a 5.0-litre V-8 engine. Every other feature you would expect from a vehicle in this segment comes standard, including Nappa leather seating, 12.3-inch 720p HD multimedia display, Lexicon 17-speaker audio system, high-resolution bird’s eye view camera, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, 22-way adjustable driver’s seat, power soft-close doors, all-wheel drive . Genesis is also the first auto maker to enable consumers to handle the entire purchase process outside of a traditional dealership, beginning with a test-drive experience delivered to your home, through to an order process that can be completed entirely online.
2017 Genesis G90 3.3T Ultimate AWD
- MSRP: $84,000
- Government fees: $129
- Cash purchase price before tax: $84,129
- Finance for 60 months at 2.4 per cent interest for $1,685 per month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,536 per month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Tesla Model S
Tesla’s aim to deliver a reinvented car ownership experience has extended to include such initiatives as free lifetime charging via its Supercharger stations -- an offer ending on Jan. 1, 2017 -- and over-the-air software updates for features such Autopilot. The Model S luxury sedan comes with four battery choices which range from 60 kilowatt-hours to 100 kilowatt-hours, all available with optional all-wheel drive. Notable features of the Model S include a 17-inch centre-console touchscreen, onboard maps and navigation with free updates for seven years and Wi-Fi connectivity. As part of Tesla’s no-discounting policy, there are no special incentives on the Model S, but Ontario residents can qualify for a $3,000 electric vehicle incentive from the government ($8,000 in Quebec). Savings from never having to pay for fuel again depend on how much you drive. Keep in mind Tesla’s offer for free lifetime charging ends for vehicles ordered after January 1, 2017.
2016 Tesla Model S 60D AWD
- MSRP: $95,300
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,300
- Cash purchase price before tax: $96,600
- Finance for 60 months at 3.6 per cent interest for $1,991 per month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $1,678 per month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and a zero down payment)
- Prices shown are before any government sponsored electric vehicle incentives
2016 BMW 750i
The BMW 7-Series was freshly re-designed for the 2016 model year. Standard features include a 10.25-inch LCD centre-console display, 16-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system, V-8 engine with TwinPower Turbo technology and innovative BMW display key which shows vehicle information such as remaining fuel and other notifications.
2016 BMW 750i xDrive
- MSRP: $113,900
- Manufacturer incentive: $7,500
- Estimated dealer discount: $4,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,285
- Cash purchase price before tax: $104,685
- Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $2,118 per month including tax (includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 45 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $1,562 per month including tax (includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is due for an expected facelift in 2017; its most recent re-design was in the 2014 model year. Standard features of the 2016 S400 include dual 12.3-inch high-resolution displays, 13-speaker Burmester premium audio system, collision prevention assist plus with adaptive braking technology, and a 3.0-litre V-6 bi-turbo engine.
2016 Mercedes-Benz S 400 4MATIC Short Wheel Base
- MSRP: $102,600
- Manufacturer incentive: $7,500
- Estimated dealer discount: $4,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215
- Cash purchase price before tax: $93,315
- Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $1,844 per month including tax (includes a $7,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 45 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $1,583 per month including tax (includes a $7,500 manufacturer incentive, assumes an 18,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are effective as of November 30, 2016, based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Consult your local dealership for details.
