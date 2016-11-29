A primary goal of this column is to identify the most noteworthy new vehicle deals in the marketplace each week. This is part art and science. We track auto maker incentives and dealer discounts closely to identify outsized savings, while taking into account vehicle quality and value for money. However, the complexities of new vehicle pricing remain one of the greatest sources of frustration for consumers.

According to data from J.D. Power, the difference between the average new-vehicle price and the actual-transaction price paid by customers after incentives and discounts reached approximately $5,000 in October - signficant potential savings at stake for savvy buyers. But therein lies the problem that plagues the traditional car buying experience.

For revolutionary electric auto maker Tesla, this is an area of differentiation that founder Elon Musk recently emphasized in a manifesto e-mail to employees, declaring: “It is absolutely vital that we adhere to the no-negotiation and no-discount policy that has been true since we first started taking orders ten years ago… if you can’t explain to a customer who paid full price why another customer didn’t without being embarrassed, then it is not right.”

It seems the newly launched luxury automotive brand Genesis also subscribes to this philosophy and intends to take it even further. According to Genesis’s launch announcement last week explaining its own transparent, all-inclusive pricing strategy, “Every price for a Genesis vehicle not only includes delivery and destination charges typically added-on at purchase, but also services such as complimentary scheduled maintenance and navigation software updates for five years or 100,000 km.”

As such, our favourite deals this week feature some models that have no apparent discounts but present compelling value worthy of consideration, as well as other models with potential savings of over $10,000 for those looking for an executive-class sedan.