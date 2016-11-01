As temperatures dip and the warmth of summer disappears in the rear-view mirror, Canadians are prepping for another season of winter driving. While this might mean the purchase of a new set of winter tires or a fresh coat of rustproofing , an increasingly popular must-have for those who want to be dashing through the snow with confidence is all-wheel drive.

While all-wheel drive is by no means a silver bullet for winter driving, it can go a long way in preventing you from getting stuck in the snow, especially when combined with winter tires. With attractive year-end incentives and increasing availability of all-wheel drive in many types of vehicles, our favourite deals this week will keep you safe and moving in almost any weather conditions for less than $30,000.