As temperatures dip and the warmth of summer disappears in the rear-view mirror, Canadians are prepping for another season of winter driving. While this might mean the purchase of a new set of winter tires or a fresh coat of rustproofing, an increasingly popular must-have for those who want to be dashing through the snow with confidence is all-wheel drive.
While all-wheel drive is by no means a silver bullet for winter driving, it can go a long way in preventing you from getting stuck in the snow, especially when combined with winter tires. With attractive year-end incentives and increasing availability of all-wheel drive in many types of vehicles, our favourite deals this week will keep you safe and moving in almost any weather conditions for less than $30,000.
2016 Mazda CX-3
Standard features include a Mazda Connect infotainment system with seven-inch touch-screen display, rear-view camera and Bluetooth mobile-phone connectivity. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $750 manufacturer incentive on the 2016 Mazda CX-3. Financing for 60 months is available at 1.49 per cent and leasing for 48 months is available at 2.19 per cent.
2016 Mazda CX-3 GX All Wheel Drive Automatic
- MSRP: $22,695
- Manufacturer incentive: $750
- Estimated dealer discount: $250
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035
- Cash purchase price before tax: $23,730
- Finance for 60 months at 1.49-per-cent interest for $479 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 2.19-per-cent interest for $385 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Nissan Juke
Standard features include heated front seats, rear-view monitor and Bluetooth mobile-phone connectivity. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $2,250 manufacturer incentive on the 2016 Nissan Juke 1.6 SV AWD, while finance customers are eligible for a $500 rebate and lease customers qualify for a $750 incentive. Financing for up to 72 months is available at zero per cent and leasing for 48 months is available at 3.99 per cent.
2016 Nissan Juke 1.6 SV All Wheel Drive CVT
- MSRP: $24,178
- Manufacturer incentive: $2,250
- Estimated dealer discount: $250
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,890
- Cash purchase price before tax: $23,568
- Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $477 a month including tax (includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 3.99-per-cent interest for $407 a month including tax (includes a $750 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
Standard features include 17-inch aluminum wheels (18-inch wheels are available as optional equipment), rear-vision camera and seven-inch touch-screen display. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $5,000 manufacturer incentive on the 2017 Equinox (as compared with zero in September), while finance customers are eligible for a $1,000 rebate. Financing for up to 84 months is available at zero per cent and leasing for 48 months is available at 0.9 per cent. Lease customers may also qualify for a two-month or four biweekly payment waiver totalling $1,200 during the We Pay Until 2017 sale.
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $29,370
- Manufacturer incentive: $5,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,134
- Cash purchase price before tax: $26,004
- Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $565 a month including tax (includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $440 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Jeep Renegade
Standard features include remote keyless entry, power windows and Jeep’s Uconnect 3.0 infotainment system. Cash purchase, finance and lease customers can take advantage of $1,500 in total manufacturer incentives on the 2016 Jeep Renegade North. Financing for up to 60 months is available at zero per cent and leasing for 48 months is available for 1.49 per cent.
2016 Jeep Renegade North 4WD
- MSRP: $28,995
- Manufacturer incentive: $1,500 (includes a $500 after-tax incentive)
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935
- Cash purchase price before tax: $28,930
- Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $546 a month including tax (includes $1,500 in total manufacturer incentives and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.49-per-cent interest for $450 a month including tax (includes $1,500 in total manufacturer incentives, assumes an 18,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
Pricing and calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Please note that while the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives, and discounts may vary and are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Dealer discounts are estimates and may be given at the discretion of individual dealers. Consult your local dealership for details.
