The popularity of SUVs and crossovers has been the engine of new-vehicle sales growth in Canada, with year-to-date segment sales up by more than 12 per cent. This growth is particularly noteworthy when compared with the more than 7-per-cent decline in new-car sales volumes over the same period. A key driver of growth within the SUV and crossover segment has been the increasing selection of budget-friendly models for consumers to choose from, many of which start with sticker prices that are comparable to family sedans of the same brand.
For example, the Volkswagen Tiguan SUV is priced at $24,990 for the entry-level trim. In comparison, the entry-level trim of the Volkswagen Passat sedan starts at $23,295. Other examples include the Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4, both of which have starting base prices that are only marginally above the Subaru Legacy and Toyota Camry sedans, respectively.
So it is not surprising that consumers are opting for the greater versatility of SUVs and crossovers, which provide benefits including elevated ride height, greater cargo space and available all-wheel drive. Here are our favourite SUV and crossover deals this week:
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
Standard equipment on the 2016 Tiguan include Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, rear-view camera, front and side curtain airbags and a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine capable of outputting 200 horsepower. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $2,000 manufacturer incentive on the 2016 Tiguan Comfortline. Financing for up to 84 months is available at zero per cent and leasing for 48 months is available at 0.99 per cent.
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI Comfortline Automatic 4Motion
- MSRP: $33,998
- Manufacturer incentive: $2,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935
- Cash purchase price before tax: $32,933
- Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $658 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $478 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000-annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Subaru Forester
Standard equipment on the 2016 Forester includes symmetrical all-wheel-drive, a 6.2-inch touch-screen infotainment system with Starlink smartphone integration and rear-view camera. The Forester’s power comes from a 2.5-litre four-cylinder boxer engine that produces 170 horsepower. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $2,500 manufacturer incentive on the 2016 Forester, while finance and lease customers are eligible for a $500 rebate. Financing for up to 60 months and leasing for up to 48 months are both available at 0.5 per cent (as compared with 0.9 per cent in August).
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring Package CVT
- MSRP: $31,295
- Manufacturer incentive: $2,500
- Estimated dealer discount: $750
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,815
- Cash purchase price before tax: $29,860
- Finance for 60 months at 0.5-per-cent interest for $608 a month including tax (includes a $500 manufacturer incentive applied before tax and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 0.5-per-cent interest for $458 a month including tax (includes a $500 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000-annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Toyota RAV4
Standard equipment on the 2016 RAV4 include 17-inch wheels (18-inch wheels also available), a 6.1-inch touch-screen entertainment system and steering wheel-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls. The RAV4’s power comes from a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 176 horsepower. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $1,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive on the 2016 RAV4. Financing for 60 months is available at 1.49 per cent and leasing for 48 months is available at 0.99 per cent (as compared with 1.49 per cent in August).
2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4WD
- MSRP: $31,900
- Manufacturer incentive: $1,000 (after tax)
- Estimated dealer discount: $750
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,900
- Cash purchase price before tax: $32,050
- Finance for 60 months at 1.49-per-cent interest for $646 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $447 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000-annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2017 Kia Sorento
Standard equipment on the 2017 Sorento include rear parking sensors, Bluetooth connectivity and heated front seats. Cash purchasers can take advantage of $3,000 in total incentives on the 2017 Sorento (as compared with $2,000 in August), which includes a $750 Top Quality Bonus. Finance customers are eligible for a $1,500 rebate (as compared with $500 in August) and lease customers can benefit from a $750 incentive (as compared with zero in August). Customers can alternatively opt for four new winter tires in lieu of the $750 Top Quality Bonus available on cash, finance and lease transactions.
2017 Kia Sorento LX Turbo 4WD
- MSRP: $33,095
- Manufacturer incentive: $3,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $750
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,880
- Cash purchase price before tax: $31,225
- Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $616 a month including tax (includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive applied before tax and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $454 a month including tax (includes a $750 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000-annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
Pricing and calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Please note that while the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives, and discounts may vary and are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Dealer discounts are estimates and may be given at the discretion of individual dealers. Consult your local dealership for details.
