The popularity of SUVs and crossovers has been the engine of new-vehicle sales growth in Canada, with year-to-date segment sales up by more than 12 per cent. This growth is particularly noteworthy when compared with the more than 7-per-cent decline in new-car sales volumes over the same period. A key driver of growth within the SUV and crossover segment has been the increasing selection of budget-friendly models for consumers to choose from, many of which start with sticker prices that are comparable to family sedans of the same brand.

For example, the Volkswagen Tiguan SUV is priced at $24,990 for the entry-level trim. In comparison, the entry-level trim of the Volkswagen Passat sedan starts at $23,295. Other examples include the Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4, both of which have starting base prices that are only marginally above the Subaru Legacy and Toyota Camry sedans, respectively.

So it is not surprising that consumers are opting for the greater versatility of SUVs and crossovers, which provide benefits including elevated ride height, greater cargo space and available all-wheel drive. Here are our favourite SUV and crossover deals this week: