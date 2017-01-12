CES, formerly called the Consumer Electronics Show, wrapped up last week in Las Vegas and has historically been more about the latest in phones, appliances, computers and other household technology. However, as cars have become more connected in recent years, auto makers have flocked to CES as an important stage to show off their own innovations.

For consumers, CES provides a glimpse into the driving experience of the future with three key themes emerging from announcements by auto makers at this year’s show: autonomous driving, connectivity and in-vehicle user interfaces.

One major highlight was the unveiling of the FF 91 electric vehicle from startup auto maker Faraday Future. The first deliveries of the FF 91 are expected in 2018 and will feature innovations such as a “valet mode,” where the car can autonomously scan parking lots for available spots, self-park without human intervention and be summoned from a parking spot through a smartphone app. The FF 91 also aims to redefine “keyless entry” with the ability to recognize drivers and passengers through cameras as they approach the vehicle, thereby eliminating the need for a key. As a potential warning shot to Tesla and its Ludicrous mode, Faraday Future also claims that its vehicle will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles an hour in 2.39 seconds, powered by three electric motors capable of producing 1,050 combined horsepower.

While skeptics question whether Faraday Future’s FF 91 will ever make it to the production line, numerous mainstream auto makers also showcased noteworthy new technology.

