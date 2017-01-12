CES, formerly called the Consumer Electronics Show, wrapped up last week in Las Vegas and has historically been more about the latest in phones, appliances, computers and other household technology. However, as cars have become more connected in recent years, auto makers have flocked to CES as an important stage to show off their own innovations.
For consumers, CES provides a glimpse into the driving experience of the future with three key themes emerging from announcements by auto makers at this year’s show: autonomous driving, connectivity and in-vehicle user interfaces.
One major highlight was the unveiling of the FF 91 electric vehicle from startup auto maker Faraday Future. The first deliveries of the FF 91 are expected in 2018 and will feature innovations such as a “valet mode,” where the car can autonomously scan parking lots for available spots, self-park without human intervention and be summoned from a parking spot through a smartphone app. The FF 91 also aims to redefine “keyless entry” with the ability to recognize drivers and passengers through cameras as they approach the vehicle, thereby eliminating the need for a key. As a potential warning shot to Tesla and its Ludicrous mode, Faraday Future also claims that its vehicle will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles an hour in 2.39 seconds, powered by three electric motors capable of producing 1,050 combined horsepower.
While skeptics question whether Faraday Future’s FF 91 will ever make it to the production line, numerous mainstream auto makers also showcased noteworthy new technology.
Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Consult your local dealership for details.
2017 Audi A8
Audi unveiled an all-new Multimedia Interface (MMI) Touch Response digital dashboard, which provides haptic feedback to users via small vibrations upon use of the touchscreen that emulate the feeling of physical buttons. The auto maker also announced that it will be collaborating with Nvidia to bring a fully self-driving car to market by 2020. MMI Touch Response is scheduled to be available in the next-generation A8 model, along with a semi-autonomous driving system called “traffic jam pilot” which will allow drivers to hand off control at speeds up to 57 kilometres an hour in certain conditions.
While neither of these features are available in the current generation A8, customers who opt for a 2017 model will benefit from Quattro all-wheel-drive, adaptive air suspension and a 360-degree bird’s eye view camera.
2017 Audi A8 3.0 TFSI Quattro
- MSRP: $86,150
- Manufacturer incentive: $10,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $2,500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,235
- Cash purchase price before tax: $75,855
- Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest (as compared with 2.9 per cent in December) for $1,598 a month including tax (includes a $5,000 incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $1,307 a month including tax (includes a $5,000 incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2017 Nissan Leaf
Renault-Nissan Alliance chief executive officer Carlos Ghosn revealed plans for an all-new Nissan Leaf electric vehicle in his keynote address, with ProPilot autonomous driving capabilities being the biggest enhancement of the second-generation Leaf. ProPilot is designed to alleviate driver error in stop-and-go traffic as well as during long commutes. The system is currently available in the Serena minivan, which is exclusive to Asian markets. However, similar systems are expected soon on Nissan vehicles sold in North America.
While the current generation Leaf does not support self-driving capabilities, customers who purchase or lease a 2017 Leaf will enjoy heated front and rear seats, infotainment features such as Bluetooth with hands-free text messaging assistance and lifetime fuel savings.
2017 Nissan Leaf SV
- MSRP: $37,398
- Manufacturer incentive: $3,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,200
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,130
- Cash purchase price before tax: $35,328
- Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest (compared with 2.99 per cent in December) for $740 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 2.99-per-cent interest (compared with 3.99 per cent in December) for $716 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
- Prices shown are before any government-sponsored electric-vehicle incentives
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Volkswagen showcased its new e-Golf “touch” infotainment system at CES, featuring a 9.2-inch touchscreen with split-screen capabilities that can simultaneously display multiple tiles such as navigation, music and telephone features. The new system also features gesture control powered by infrared sensors, which allow users to access and change controls simply with hand motions. Additional notable features of the new e-Golf vehicle include wireless charging via the rear armrests and USB Type C ports.
While the current generation Golf lacks such innovations, the 2017 Golf Highline includes standard features such as a 6.5-inch display, panoramic sunroof and blind spot detection with rear traffic alert.
2017 Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI Highline Tiptronic
- MSRP: $30,395
- Manufacturer incentive: $1,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,765
- Cash purchase price before tax: $30,660
- Finance for 60 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $622 a month including tax (includes a $1,000 incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest (compared with 2.99 per cent in December) for $455 a month including tax (includes a $1,000 incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai’s Mobility Vision concept received a lot of attention at CES as it outlined plans to create a hyper-connected intelligent car capable of fully integrating into a smart home. Hyundai also showcased its IONIQ autonomous concept vehicle by providing driverless rides around Las Vegas. The auto maker’s autonomous driving technology makes use of high-accuracy mapping data to reduce the overall computing power and sensors required in order to make self-driving technology more cost effective. Hyundai aims to get a vehicle with fully autonomous driving capabilities commercialized by year 2021.
Consumers desiring autonomous driving but looking for a vehicle now should consider the Hyundai Tucson Ultimate, as it features autonomous-esque enhancements such as autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection and lane departure warning system. Other standard features of the Tucson Ultimate include all-wheel-drive, leather seating surfaces and panoramic sunroof.
2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $38,599
- Manufacturer incentive: $750
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935
- Cash purchase price before tax: $38,784
- Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $730 a month including tax (includes a $750 incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $601 a month including tax (includes a $750 incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
