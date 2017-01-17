The North American International Auto Show marks the beginning of the North American auto show season that will continue well into the spring. The Detroit show has historically served as a launching pad for auto makers revealing new models and highly anticipated vehicle redesigns.
This year, the noteworthy new vehicle releases included Kia’s Stinger sports sedan and Nissan’s Qashqai compact crossover, in addition to redesigns of best-selling models like the 2018 Ford F-150 and 2018 Toyota Camry.
While consumers willing to wait for the latest 2018 model will benefit from upgraded styling and in-vehicle technologies, most new models announced at the Detroit show will not see showroom floors until the second half of the year. The good news for consumers who are looking to buy now is that auto makers have recently released significant incentives on 2017 models to entice consumers.
This week we have highlighted our favourite releases from the Detroit show and deals on their current model year counterparts.
2017 Nissan Qashqai
Compact SUVs have been the driving force behind record vehicle sales in Canada, and it would seem as though auto makers cannot churn out new crossovers quickly enough to satisfy the demand. Nissan revealed its latest contender at the Detroit show: the Qashqai. The Qashqai positions itself perfectly in size between the Nissan’s Juke and Rogue crossover models. While pricing has not been finalized, Nissan has said it will be competitive to attract buyers that may be looking for more versatility than a Civic or Mazda3 hatchback.
Customers who are willing to consider the current-generation Rogue can take advantage of a $2,200 incentive on cash purchases, while financing for up to 72 months is available at 1.99 per cent and lease customers qualify for a $1,000 rebate.
2017 Nissan Rogue SV All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $29,848
- Manufacturer Incentive: $2,200
- Estimated dealer discount: $600
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935
- Cash purchase price before tax: $28,983
- Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $617 per month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $395 per month including tax (includes a $1,000 incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2018 Ford F-150
While the F-150 has claimed the title of Canada’s best-selling vehicle for eight straight years, Ford is still giving its star child a mechanical, technological and aesthetic makeover for 2018. New engine choices will include a 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine and a 3.3-litre six-cylinder engine, which will replace the 3.5-litre V-6 used in the current generation. Ford will also introduce an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission. Other feature upgrades will include optional pre-collision assist with pedestrian sensors and automatic braking, adaptive cruise control and in-car WiFi. New design changes include a refreshed grille, headlamps and bumpers.
The 2018 F-150 is scheduled to be available for purchase in the fall, but consumers who want to get their hands on an F-150 sooner may consider a 2017 model which features $4,250 in incentives for cash purchase, finance and lease customers. Eligible Costco members can qualify for an additional $1,000 rebate.
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Short Wheelbase
- MSRP: $43,849
- Manufacturer Incentive: $3,750
- Ford Year End Event Bonus Incentive: $500 (after tax)
- Estimated Dealer Discount: $1,500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,840
- Cash purchase price before tax: $39,939
- Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $792 per month including tax (includes $4,250 in total incentives and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $578 per month including tax (includes $4,250 in total incentives, assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2018 Toyota Camry
Camry sales fell 7 per cent in Canada last year. However, Toyota remains confident about the future of its mid-size sedan, which was still the segment’s top-seller. New features of the eighth-generation Camry – which goes on sale this summer – are a longer wheelbase, a lower seating position which will provide occupants with more headroom without compromising its sleeker roofline, as well as two all-new engines (a 2.5-litre four-cylinder and optional 3.5-litre V-6), both mated to eight-speed transmissions (replacing the current generation’s six-speed gearboxes).
Customers can take advantage of a $2,000 after-tax incentive on cash purchases of the 2017 Camry while finance and lease customers qualify for a $500 rebate.
2017 Toyota Camry XSE
- MSRP: $29,225
- Manufacturer Incentive: $2,000 (after tax)
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,830
- Cash purchase price before tax: $28,055
- Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest (as compared to 1.49 per cent in November) for $572 per month including tax (includes a $500 after-tax manufacturer incentive assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $392 per month including tax (includes a $500 incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan LWB
The current-generation Tiguan is proportionally smaller than a number of its competitors – including the Nissan Rogue and Dodge Journey, which both offer optional third-row seating. However, Volkswagen aims to fix this in 2018 by introducing a “long-wheelbase” variant of its top-selling compact SUV. The Tiguan LWB will be slotted under the highly anticipated full-size Atlas SUV, which will be released later this year. It will be 10.7-inches longer than the current generation, increase cargo capacity by 57 per cent and allow for the introduction of third-row seats.
Consumers looking for the current generation Tiguan can take advantage of a $2,250 rebate on cash purchases and a $750 incentive for financing or leasing.
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4Motion Tiptronic
- MSRP: $33,998
- Manufacturer Incentive: $2,250
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935
- Cash purchase price before tax: $32,683
- Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $677 per month including tax (includes a $750 incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $483 per month including tax (includes a $750 incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Consult your local dealership for details.
