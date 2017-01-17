Volkswagen

The current-generation Tiguan is proportionally smaller than a number of its competitors – including the Nissan Rogue and Dodge Journey, which both offer optional third-row seating. However, Volkswagen aims to fix this in 2018 by introducing a “long-wheelbase” variant of its top-selling compact SUV. The Tiguan LWB will be slotted under the highly anticipated full-size Atlas SUV, which will be released later this year. It will be 10.7-inches longer than the current generation, increase cargo capacity by 57 per cent and allow for the introduction of third-row seats.

Consumers looking for the current generation Tiguan can take advantage of a $2,250 rebate on cash purchases and a $750 incentive for financing or leasing.

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4Motion Tiptronic

MSRP: $33,998



Manufacturer Incentive: $2,250



Estimated dealer discount: $1,000



Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935



Cash purchase price before tax: $32,683



Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $677 per month including tax (includes a $750 incentive and assumes zero down payment)



Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $483 per month including tax (includes a $750 incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)



Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.

