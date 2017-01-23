Since last year, Ontario residents who chose to equip their vehicles with winter tires automatically qualify for a 2 to 5 per cent discount on auto insurance premiums. Advances in vehicle technology – including autonomous braking, advanced airbags, pedestrian detection and lane keeping assist systems – have even greater potential to dramatically reduce accidents and the cost of insurance.

Maintaining a clean driving record is the most sure-fire way to reduce auto insurance premiums, but choosing the right car with the right equipment is playing an increasingly important role in determining the cost of insuring your ride.

“As semi-autonomous vehicle technologies become available, we will see insurers trying to get ahead of the curve to shift their insured fleet to these safer vehicles, thereby creating more competitive rates,” says Igal Mayer, CEO of RDA Insurance, which powers insurance rate comparison site ShopInsuranceCanada.ca. “Consumers will need to compare their vehicle purchase even more, right down to trim and options that include active safety technologies.”

In an industry first, Aviva Canada recently began offering a 15 per cent discount on auto insurance for drivers of vehicles with autonomous emergency braking, which automatically applies the brakes when vehicle sensors or cameras detect a potential front-end collision.

“Autonomous emergency braking has been proven to help reduce the amount of collisions leading to fewer injuries and lower claims costs,” said Steve Cohen, executive director of personal lines at Aviva Canada. “And we want to pass those savings to our customers.”

According to the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), crash avoidance features could prevent up to 33 per cent of fatal crashes and 20 per cent of serious or moderate injury crashes. Since 2015, the IIHS has required vehicles tested to have automatic braking technology to be eligible for its Top Safety Pick award.

Our favourite deals this week feature vehicles with notable incentives that also come equipped with active safety technology.