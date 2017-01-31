While the Detroit auto show claims the record of being the first in North America each year, the Montreal auto show has the honour of being the first in Canada, having wrapped up this past weekend.
Noteworthy unveilings this year in Montreal included the 2018 Kia Rio, Mitsubishi GT-PHEV Concept, Hyundai RN30 and the next-generation Subaru Crosstrek, all of which went on display for the first time in North America. First-time Canadian unveilings included the 2018 Toyota C-HR, Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4², 2018 Volkswagen Atlas and 2017 Volvo V90.
Naturally, the introduction of new models often creates opportunities for deals on current inventory with attractive incentives and low interest rates. This week, we’ve highlighted our favourite new models seen at the Montreal show, as well as noteworthy deals worth paying attention to if you are shopping now.
2018 Kia Rio
Two major showcases from Kia at the Montreal show included the 2017 Niro hybrid crossover and the 2018 Rio and Rio five-door. The 2018 Rio will feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and will be the first vehicle within its segment to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as an option.
While consumers will have to wait until later this spring to get behind the wheel of a 2018 Rio, those willing to opt for the current-generation Rio will be eligible for a $2,250 incentive on cash purchases. Finance customers will qualify for a $750 incentive and lease customers can take advantage of a $1,000 rebate.
2017 Kia Rio 5-Door EX+ Automatic
- MSRP: $19,995
- Manufacturer Incentive: $2,250
- Estimated Dealer Discount: $375
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,700
- Cash purchase price before tax: $19,070
- Finance for 84 months at zero per cent interest for $277 per month including tax (includes a $750 incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $285 per month including tax (includes a $1,000 incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2018 Toyota C-HR
The C-HR is Toyota’s all-new contender in the ultra-compact crossover segment, which has seen an increasing number of entrants in recent years due to rising popularity. Toyota aims to position the C-HR directly under its larger, popular RAV4 sibling. While pricing has not yet been finalized, it is expected to be competitive to attract buyers looking for more versatility than a Civic or Mazda3 hatchback.
While the C-HR is scheduled to hit showroom floors later this spring, consumers whose need for a new vehicle is more immediate can take advantage of savings available on the RAV4, which features a $1,000 after-tax rebate for cash purchasers.
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE Upgrade Package All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $29,710
- Manufacturer Incentive: $1,000 (after tax)
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,900
- Cash purchase price before tax: $29,610
- Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $606 per month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.49 per cent interest (as compared to 1.99 per cent in December) for $396 per month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2017 Land Rover Discovery
The all-new Discovery replaces the British auto maker’s outgoing LR4 model for 2017 and features modern styling cues that follow the sleek look of the rest of brand’s lineup. True to its off-road DNA, the 2017 Discovery features all-wheel-drive, generous ground clearance and the Terrain Response 2 control system, which allows drivers to select different driving modes to optimize performance on different surfaces.
While the all-new Discovery doesn’t feature any incentives, consumers may consider the smaller 2017 Discovery Sport, which features a $3,000 incentive for cash purchase and finance customers. Alternatively, lease customers are eligible for a $1,700 rebate.
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE
- MSRP: $42,790
- Manufacturer Incentive: $3,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,335
- Cash purchase price before tax: $41,625
- Finance for 60 months at 0.9 per cent interest (as compared to 1.9 per cent in December) for $805 per month including tax (includes a $3,000 incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 42 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $620 per month including tax (includes a $1,700 incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet gave the Equinox a makeover for the 2018 model year, with chrome trim, projector-beam headlamps and LED running lamps and tail lamps as standard equipment. Technological enhancements on the mid-size crossover include a MyLink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is available as an option. Available safety features include Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, low-speed forward automatic braking and rear cross-traffic alert. The Equinox will be available with three engine choices, including a 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine, a first within this segment for North America.
For the current-generation 2017 Equinox, cash purchasers can take advantage of a $5,000 incentive, while finance customers are eligible for a $2,000 rebate.
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $32,370
- Manufacturer Incentive: $5,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $850
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,164
- Cash purchase price before tax: $28,684
- Finance for 84 months at zero per cent interest for $426 per month including tax (includes a $2,000 incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $523 per month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
