Chevrolet gave the Equinox a makeover for the 2018 model year, with chrome trim, projector-beam headlamps and LED running lamps and tail lamps as standard equipment. Technological enhancements on the mid-size crossover include a MyLink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is available as an option. Available safety features include Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, low-speed forward automatic braking and rear cross-traffic alert. The Equinox will be available with three engine choices, including a 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine, a first within this segment for North America.

For the current-generation 2017 Equinox, cash purchasers can take advantage of a $5,000 incentive, while finance customers are eligible for a $2,000 rebate.

2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $32,370



Manufacturer Incentive: $5,000



Estimated dealer discount: $850



Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,164



Cash purchase price before tax: $28,684



Finance for 84 months at zero per cent interest for $426 per month including tax (includes a $2,000 incentive and assumes zero down payment)



Lease for 48 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $523 per month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)



Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.

Prices and incentives effective as of January 31, 2017. Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Consult your local dealership for details.