The debate on whether winter tires are worth the cost and inconvenience occupies the minds of many Canadian drivers around this time each year. Globe Drive has covered the topic extensively in recent weeks examining the science behind winter tires and the difference they can make.

While the countless studies comparing winter with all-season tires may vary on the specific measured advantages in stopping distance, cornering and other tests, the consensus is that there are dramatic benefits that can mean the difference between a crash or not. For example, the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) states that having proper winter tires can provide up to 50 per cent more traction in adverse driving conditions than all-season tires.