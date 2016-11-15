The debate on whether winter tires are worth the cost and inconvenience occupies the minds of many Canadian drivers around this time each year. Globe Drive has covered the topic extensively in recent weeks examining the science behind winter tires and the difference they can make.
While the countless studies comparing winter with all-season tires may vary on the specific measured advantages in stopping distance, cornering and other tests, the consensus is that there are dramatic benefits that can mean the difference between a crash or not. For example, the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) states that having proper winter tires can provide up to 50 per cent more traction in adverse driving conditions than all-season tires.
Notwithstanding the safety benefits, it is estimated that approximately 50 per cent of drivers outside of Quebec still do not use winter tires (it is mandated by law there). Some auto makers are trying to do their part in making roads safer this winter by sweetening their offers with complimentary winter tires. Here are our favourite deals that will keep you dashing through the snow safely this winter.
Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Consult your local dealership for details.
2016 Mitsubishi RVR
Mitsubishi is running its no-charge winter-tire package promotion for nearly every new vehicle in its lineup this month. This package includes four new winter tires and tire-pressure monitoring systems, along with complimentary mounting and balancing. The 2016 RVR is a particularly noteworthy deal, as cash purchasers can take advantage of a $1,250 manufacturer incentive on this CUV in addition to the winter-tire package. Additionally, financing for up to 60 months and leasing for up to 48 months are both available at zero per cent.
2016 Mitsubishi RVR SE 4WD CVT
- MSRP: $26,298
- Manufacturer incentive: $1,250
- Estimated dealer discount: $800
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,840
- Cash purchase price before tax: $26,088
- Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $515 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at zero-per-cent interest for $412 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Mazda 6
During Mazda’s year-end sales event in November, customers can take advantage of an additional winter-tire credit upon purchase or lease of a new Mazda vehicle. Winter-tire credits range from $500 to $700 and are combinable with existing vehicle incentives, such as a $2,000 cash incentive or $500 finance rebate on the 2016 Mazda 6. Additionally, financing on the 2016 Mazda 6 is available for 60 months at 0.99 per cent and leasing for 48 months is available at 2.99 per cent.
2016 Mazda 6 GT Automatic
- MSRP: $32,895
- Manufacturer incentive: $2,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,835
- Cash purchase price before tax: $32,230
- Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $651 a month including tax (includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $590 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Ford Edge
Ford is offering a no-extra-charge winter-safety package on most 2016 and ’17 vehicles, which includes four winter tires, four winter rims and four tire-pressure monitoring systems. Additionally, the 2016 Edge features a $4,000 manufacturer incentive for cash purchasers (as compared with zero in September) and a $2,000 rebate for finance and lease customers (as compared with zero in September). Financing for 60 months and leasing for 48 months are both available at 0.99 per cent.
2016 Ford Edge SEL All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $37,899
- Manufacturer incentive: $4,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,830
- Cash purchase price before tax: $34,729
- Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $709 a month including tax (includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $534 a month including tax (includes a $2,000 incentive, assumes an 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2017 Lincoln MKZ
With Lincoln’s complimentary premium winter package, all 2016 and 2017 Lincoln vehicles qualify for complimentary premium winter tires, alloy wheels and tire-pressure monitoring systems, in addition to a complimentary 24-month or 40,000-kilometre maintenance protection plan. This offer is combinable with a $750 incentive for cash purchase, finance and lease customers of the 2017 Lincoln MKZ. Financing for up to 60 months on the 2017 MKZ is available at 1.3 per cent (as compared to 1.8 per cent in September) and leasing for 48 months is available at 1.8 per cent (as compared with 2.9 per cent in September).
2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $46,000
- Manufacturer incentive: $750
- Estimated dealer discount: $850
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,040
- Cash purchase price before tax: $46,440
- Finance for 60 months at 1.3-per-cent interest for $905 a month including tax (includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.8-per-cent interest for $675 a month including tax (includes a $750 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
