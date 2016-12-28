According to The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), approximately half of traffic deaths occur either in the dark, or at dusk/dawn. As a result, IIHS toughened the criteria to include new headlight evaluations for its 2017 Top Safety Pick+ award . The winners were announced in December.

When it comes to vehicle safety, most consumers focus on features such as autonomous emergency braking and advanced airbags, while proper visibility is an equally important consideration .

Surprisingly, only seven 2017 models were equipped with “good” rated headlights (the highest rating): the Volvo XC60, Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Santa Fe, Subaru Legacy, Toyota Prius V, Chevrolet Volt and Honda Ridgeline.

The new headlight tests measure light projection distance and glare as the vehicle travels in a straight line and through turns. The IIHS also considered whether vehicles tested had advanced headlight technology such as high-beam assist, which detects the presence of other vehicles to automatically switch between high and low beams.

“The field of contenders is smaller this year because so few vehicles have headlights that do their job well, but it’s not as small as we expected when we decided to raise the bar for the awards,” says Adrian Lund, IIHS president.

Forty-four models earned a Top Safety Pick this year, and an additional 38 models that earned the “plus” badge.

Since 2015, IIHS has required vehicles tested to have automatic braking technology to be eligible for an award. Auto makers have agreed to make automatic braking standard on all models by 2022.

Now, improving headlight technology may be the next area of focus for safety technology. In the meantime, here are our favourite deals featuring IIHS Top Safety Pick+ winners with top-rated headlights: