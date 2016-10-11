Great deals exist in the ultraluxury segment just as they do for mainstream vehicles, and incentives alone can be comparable to the total selling price of some entry-level models. For example, the 2016 Audi S8 currently features a $20,000 cash incentive, which could also buy you a well-equipped Honda Fit, Volkswagen Jetta, Nissan Versa Note or Hyundai Accent.
The outsized rebates, paired with low finance and lease rates, are aimed at clearing out remaining 2016 model year inventory by enticing the affluent consumer looking for great value.
Here are a few of our favourite deals on ultraluxury cars with five-figure savings this week.
2016 Jaguar XJ
Standard equipment includes a 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster, Meridian sound system and panoramic glass roof. Engine choices include a 3.0-litre supercharged V-6 capable of outputting 340 horsepower or a 5.0-litre supercharged V-8 with 550 hp. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $15,000 manufacturer incentive on the 2016 XJ (as compared with $10,000 in September). Finance customers are eligible for a $5,000 rebate while lease customers qualify for a $10,000 incentive (as compared with $8,750 in September). Financing for up to 72 months is available for 0.9 per cent and leasing for 42 months is available at 1.9 per cent
2016 Jaguar XJ All Wheel Drive R-Sport
- MSRP: $92,000
- Manufacturer Incentive: $15,000
- Estimated Dealer Discount: $2,500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,735
- Cash purchase price before tax: $77,235
- Finance for 60 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $1,681 a month including tax (includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment).
- Lease for 42 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $1,191 a month including tax (includes a $10,000 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment).
2016 BMW M6
Standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, a 10.2-inch high-resolution colour display and launch control. The M6’s power comes from a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V-8 capable of outputting 560 hp, which can be boosted to 600 hp if equipped with the optional Competition Package. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $13,000 manufacturer incentive while finance and lease customers are eligible for a $10,000 rebate (compared with $8,000 in August). Financing for up to 84 months and leasing for up to 39 months are both available at 1.9 per cent.
2016 BMW M6 Coupe
- MSRP: $126,000
- Manufacturer Incentive: $13,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $2,500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,285
- Cash purchase price before tax: $112,785
- Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $2,288 a month including tax (includes a $10,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment).
- Lease for 39 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $2,113 a month including tax (includes a $10,000 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment).
2016 Audi S8
Standard equipment includes 21-inch wheels, heads-up display and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. The S8 Plus is powered by a 4.0-litre turbocharged 8-cylinder engine capable of outputting 605 hp. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $20,000 manufacturer incentive (compared with $15,000 in August) while finance and lease customers are eligible for a $10,000 rebate. Financing for up to 60 months and leasing for up to 48 months are both available at 1.9 per cent.
2016 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI Plus Quattro
- MSRP: $134,200
- Manufacturer Incentive: $20,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $4,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,235
- Cash purchase price before tax: $112,435
- Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $2,419 a month including tax (includes a $10,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment).
- Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $2,079 a month including tax (includes a $10,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment).
2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels (20-inch wheels are available as optional equipment), torque-vector braking technology and a retractable hardtop panoramic roof that can be operated at speeds up to 40 km/h. Engine choices range from a 3.0-litre Biturbo V-6 capable of outputting 362 hp to a 6.0-litre Biturbo V-12 with 621 hp. Cash purchase, finance and lease customers can take advantage of a $10,000 manufacturer incentive on the 2017 SL-Class (compared with $5,000 in August). Financing for up to 60 months is available at 2.9 per cent (compared with 3.9 per cent in August) and leasing for up to 36 months is available at 3.9 per cent (compared with 4.9 per cent in August).
2016 Mercedes-Benz SL 450
- MSRP: $104,900
- Manufacturer Incentive: $10,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $2,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215
- Cash purchase price before tax: $95,115
- Finance for 60 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $1,927 a month including tax (includes a $10,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment).
- Lease for 36 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $1,485 a month including tax (includes a $10,000 incentive, assumes an 18,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment).
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
Pricing and calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Please note that while the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives, and discounts may vary and are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Dealer discounts are estimates and may be given at the discretion of individual dealers. Consult your local dealership for details.
