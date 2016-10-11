Mercedes-Benz

Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels (20-inch wheels are available as optional equipment), torque-vector braking technology and a retractable hardtop panoramic roof that can be operated at speeds up to 40 km/h. Engine choices range from a 3.0-litre Biturbo V-6 capable of outputting 362 hp to a 6.0-litre Biturbo V-12 with 621 hp. Cash purchase, finance and lease customers can take advantage of a $10,000 manufacturer incentive on the 2017 SL-Class (compared with $5,000 in August). Financing for up to 60 months is available at 2.9 per cent (compared with 3.9 per cent in August) and leasing for up to 36 months is available at 3.9 per cent (compared with 4.9 per cent in August).

2016 Mercedes-Benz SL 450

MSRP: $104,900



Manufacturer Incentive: $10,000



Estimated dealer discount: $2,000



Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215



Cash purchase price before tax: $95,115



Finance for 60 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $1,927 a month including tax (includes a $10,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment).



Lease for 36 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $1,485 a month including tax (includes a $10,000 incentive, assumes an 18,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment).



Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.

Pricing and calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Please note that while the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives, and discounts may vary and are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Dealer discounts are estimates and may be given at the discretion of individual dealers. Consult your local dealership for details.