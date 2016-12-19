Malls and departments stores are packed with shoppers scrambling to check off gift lists, but car dealerships see much less traffic over the holidays. To help make a new car a more budget-friendly gift, several auto makers are promoting a variety of payment waiver and payment deferral offers to help ease the common credit hangover come January.

While the idea of driving away with a brand new car without paying anything sounds attractive, it is important to understand what you are actually signing up for. Payment waivers function as if someone else is making the payments for you for a specific period of time, which would be a direct savings and result in fewer actual payments owed by you over the term. Payment deferrals simply delay the start of payments and interest until a later date, but you would still be responsible for all of the payments (you would still make 60 payments over a 60-month term).

In either case, both are opportunities for those otherwise thinking about buying a new car in the next few months to enjoy that new ride now without any impact on the bank account in the short-term. That said, fiscally responsible shoppers will need to remember that the payments do start eventually. Our deals this week feature offers with either a payment waiver or payment deferral to help you save .