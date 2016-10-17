Pickup truck sales in Canada have grown by more than 9 per cent year-to-date, with unit sales of the Ford F-Series, Canada’s best-selling vehicle, exceeding 15,000 units in September and setting a new monthly sales record.
As sales numbers for this segment continue to grow, so does the competition – both between existing players and new players looking to enter the segment to acquire market share. Honda, for example, reintroduced the Ridgeline as a 2017 model after a three-year hiatus in Canada, and unit sales for the Ridgeline outshined two nameplates from Nissan and one from General Motors last month.
One of the benefits of increasing competition is the opportunity for savings, so consumers shopping for a new pickup this fall should check out our favourite deals featuring big incentives this week.
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
As Canada’s best-selling vehicle for seven consecutive years, the 2016 F-150 is an IIHS Top Safety Pick and features an all-aluminum body and steel frame which makes it both lighter and stronger than previous versions. Cash purchasers can take advantage of an $8,000 manufacturer incentive on all 2016 SuperCab and SuperCrew F-150s featuring gasoline engines (as compared to $4,750 in September). Finance customers are eligible for a $3,250 rebate and lease customers are eligible for a $4,000 manufacturer discount. Alternatively, cash purchase, finance and lease customers can opt for a No-Extra-Charge Winter Safety Package or $1,500 Accessory Credit in lieu of a $1,250 incentive. Financing for up to 84 months is available at zero per cent (as compared to 3.49 per cent for 84 months in September) and leasing for 48 months is available at 0.99 per cent (as compared to 4.99 per cent in September).
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew 157 inch box
- MSRP: $45,849
- Manufacturer Incentive: $8,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $2,500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,840
- Cash purchase price before tax: $37,189
- Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $790 per month including tax (includes a $3,250 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $560 per month including tax (includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab
Consumers shopping for a 2016 Ram 1500 will be able to choose between three power options, all of which made Wards’ list of Ten Best Engines. Available engines include a 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 with 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, a 5.7-litre HEMI V-8 with 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque and a 3.0-litre V-6 engine featuring 240 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. Cash purchase, finance and lease customers can take advantage of a $10,500 manufacturer incentive on all 2016 Crew Cab and Quad Cab Ram 1500s. Financing for up to 72 months is available at 2.99 per cent and leasing for up to 60 months is available at 5.49 per cent.
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 6’4” Box
- MSRP: $51,695
- Manufacturer Incentive: $10,500
- Estimated dealer discount: $2,500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935
- Cash purchase price before tax: $40,630
- Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $825 per month including tax (includes a $10,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 5.49 per cent interest for $683 per month including tax (includes a $10,500 incentive, assumes an 18,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT
The 2016 Sierra 1500 features a fully-boxed frame made from high-strength steel, a chrome corner step rear bumper and durable, soft-touch instrument panel and door trim. Power options include a 4.3-litre V-6 engine, 5.3-litre V-8, or a 6.2-litre V-8 capable of outputting 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $7,100 manufacturer incentive on the 2016 GMC 1500 Sierra Crew Cab while finance customers are eligible for a $3,000 rebate and lease customers qualify for a $3,500 manufacturer discount. Financing for up to 84 months is available for zero per cent and leasing for 48 months is available at 1.9 per cent. Lease customers may also qualify for a three month or six bi-weekly payment waiver totalling $1,800 during the We Pay Until 2017 sale.
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4x4 Crew Cab Standard Box
- MSRP: $54,780
- Manufacturer Incentive: $7,100
- Estimated dealer discount: $2,500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,383
- Cash purchase price before tax: $47,563
- Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $973 per month including tax (includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $750 per month including tax (includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Nissan Titan XD
Redesigned for 2016, the Nissan Titan XD features seating for up to six, NissanConnect with Mobile Apps and choice between Turbo-Diesel engine with 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque or V-8 gas engine featuring 390 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $5,000 manufacturer incentive on the 2016 Nissan Titan XD Gas 5.6 SV Crew Cab while finance customers are eligible for a $4,000 rebate. Financing for up to 60 months is available at 3.98 per cent and leasing for up to 60 months is available at 3.99 per cent.
2016 Nissan Titan XD Gas 5.6 SV Crew Cab Auto 4WD
- MSRP: $49,800
- Manufacturer Incentive: $5,000
- Estimated Dealer Discount: $1,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935
- Cash purchase price before tax: $45,735
- Finance for 60 months at 3.98 per cent interest for $972 per month including tax (includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $901 per month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
Pricing and calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Please note that while the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives, and discounts may vary and are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Dealer discounts are estimates and may be given at the discretion of individual dealers. Consult your local dealership for details.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeDrive