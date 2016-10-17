Pickup truck sales in Canada have grown by more than 9 per cent year-to-date, with unit sales of the Ford F-Series, Canada’s best-selling vehicle, exceeding 15,000 units in September and setting a new monthly sales record.

As sales numbers for this segment continue to grow, so does the competition – both between existing players and new players looking to enter the segment to acquire market share. Honda, for example, reintroduced the Ridgeline as a 2017 model after a three-year hiatus in Canada, and unit sales for the Ridgeline outshined two nameplates from Nissan and one from General Motors last month.