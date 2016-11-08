Just as traditional retailers are offering big discounts on now out-of-season Halloween costumes and candy in anticipation of the incoming holiday gear, auto makers are offering upsized discounts on remaining inventory of 2016 models to make room for 2017 models.

Noteworthy discounts exist even within the luxury segment where a number of entry-level models feature incentives totalling $5,000 or more. While buying a 2016 model at this time of year might mean that you are limiting yourself to whatever is on the dealership lot, such sizable savings are hard to ignore.