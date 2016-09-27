As fall is officially upon us, deals abound for many things that will soon be out of season, from golf clubs to patio furniture. Auto makers have also followed suit with sweetened offers for many convertibles and roadsters. While SUVs have dominated new-vehicle sales in recent history, there is still nothing that compares with speeding down a windy country road with the top down and wind in your hair.
The number of remaining days to enjoy top-down weather this year may be limited, but modern enhancements such as retractable hardtops and all-wheel-drive in some cases make it possible to enjoy a sporty ride in all seasons. The deals featured this week include outsized manufacturer rebates of up to $5,000 off on outgoing models such as the Mercedes-Benz SLK, which will soon be replaced by the SLC, and the BMW Z4, which will no longer be produced in 2017. However, notable savings can be found on even recently redesigned models such as the iconic Audi TT and Mazda MX-5, which were both newly released in the 2016 model year. Here are our favourite convertible and roadster deals.
2016 Mazda MX-5
The redesigned 2016 Mazda MX-5 features 50:50 weight distribution, track-tuned suspension, front stabilizer bar partnered with gas-charged shock absorbers and a soft top that can be dropped in one intuitive ergonomic step. Consumers who prefer a hardtop will soon have that option with the 2017 MX-5 RF (Retractable Fastback), which was just made available for public preorder this week with an expected delivery date in early 2017. Mazda has taken a page from Tesla’s playbook and preorders are only available online at mazdamx5rf.ca, where consumers can customize their vehicle, select accessories, review payment options and reserve their vehicle with a $500 deposit. In the meantime, cash purchase, finance and lease customers can take advantage of a $750 manufacturer incentive on the 2016 MX-5 soft top (as compared with zero in July).
2016 Mazda MX-5 GT Automatic
- MSRP: $39,200
- Manufacturer incentive: $750
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935
- Cash purchase price before tax: $40,385
- Finance for 60 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $820 a month including tax (includes a $750 manufacturer incentive applied before tax and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 4.99-per-cent interest for $711 a month including tax (includes a $750 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000-annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
The 2016 SLK features a retractable hardtop with panoramic roof, adaptive braking technology and the ability to choose between three engines: four-cylinder turbo, V-6 or V-8. Cash, finance and lease customers are eligible for a $5,000 manufacturer incentive on the 2016 SLK-Class (as compared with $3,500 in July for finance and lease). Financing for up to 60 months is available at 1.9 per cent and leasing for up to 36 months is available at 2.9 per cent. Consumers set on buying the all-new SLC-Class, however, are also eligible for a $2,500 incentive on cash, finance and lease transactions.
2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK 300
- MSRP: $58,100
- Manufacturer incentive: $5,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215
- Cash purchase price before tax: $53,815
- Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $1,063 a month including tax (includes a $5,000 incentive applied before tax and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 36 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $925 a month including tax (includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive, assumes an 18,000-annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 Audi TT
Audi redesigned the TT Roadster for the 2016 model year and gave the new model standard enhancements, including an entirely digital instrument cluster with a high-resolution, 12.3-inch LCD screen, 18-inch wheels (19-inch wheels are available as an option) and all-wheel-drive. Cash purchasers can now take advantage of a $1,500 manufacturer incentive on the 2016 TT Roadster (as compared with zero in June). Financing for up to 60 months is available at 3.9 per cent and leasing for 48 months is available at 4.9 per cent.
2016 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Roaster Quattro S tron
- MSRP: $55,600
- Manufacturer incentive: $1,500
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,335
- Cash purchase price before tax: $54,835
- Finance for 60 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $1,169 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 4.9-per-cent interest for $901 including tax (assumes a 20,000-annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2016 BMW Z4
The 2016 Z4 features Xenon adaptive headlights with auto-levelling LED headlight rings and a retractable hardtop that can be operated at speeds up to 40 kilometres an hour. While 2016 is scheduled to be the final year of production for the Z4, cash customers willing to opt for the last remaining inventory of Z4 models can take advantage of a $5,000 manufacturer incentive. Financing for up to 60 months is available at 1.9 per cent and leasing for up to 39 months is available at 2.9 per cent.
2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i
- MSRP: $56,200
- Manufacturer incentive: $5,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $2,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,285
- Cash purchase price before tax: $51,485
- Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $1,116 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 39 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $875 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000-annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
Pricing and calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Please note that while the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives, and discounts may vary and are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Dealer discounts are estimates and may be given at the discretion of individual dealers. Consult your local dealership for details.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeDrive