The Canadian International AutoShow – running from Feb. 17 to Feb. 26 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre – typically marks the turning point for new-vehicle sales to begin to heat up after the historical seasonal trough in January. The show will feature dozens of Canadian premieres and the first global unveiling by an auto maker in Toronto.
The Hyundai Accent has been the bestselling subcompact car for the past five years in Canada and is Hyundai’s second-most popular model here, having sold more than 19,000 units in 2016. So, naturally, Hyundai has chosen this show to debut its redesigned 2018 Accent.
We’ve highlighted our favourite must-see new models and their current-generation counterparts at the Canadian International AutoShow:
Genesis New York Concept
While the newly launched Genesis luxury-automotive brand only has two models available for sale, it is scheduled to release a full lineup of cars and SUVs in the coming years. The Genesis New York Concept showcases the brand’s future design direction it calls “Athletic Elegance.” A 21-inch floating, curved screen incorporates driver instruments and multimedia functions, while an ergonomic open steering wheel facilitates visibility of the instruments.
Consumers looking to get behind the wheel of a Genesis now can consider the Genesis G80 luxury sedan, which features 311 horsepower, a 900-watt Lexicon 14-speaker surround-sound audio system, Bi-Xenon HID headlights, heated front and rear Nappa leather seats and complimentary scheduled maintenance for five years – all as standard equipment. Additionally, Genesis customers can complete the entire purchase process without visiting a traditional dealership, beginning with a test-drive experience delivered to your home through an online ordering process.
2017 Genesis G80 Luxury
- MSRP: $54,000 (all-inclusive)
- Government fees: $129
- Cash purchase price before tax: $54,129
- Finance for 60 months at 2.4-per-cent interest for $1,083 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $833 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2018 Hyundai Accent
The fifth-generation Accent offers a number of enhancements when compared with its predecessor, including an all-new body with sweeping roofline, LED daytime running lights and sporty rear combination lamps, a slimmer rear bumper and a new cascading grille. Technological advancements will include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For those looking for a bit more space, Hyundai also features an all-new 2018 Elantra GT hatchback at the Toronto show that is longer, wider and sportier than the current model.
Consumers looking to get behind the wheel of an Accent today can consider the current model, which features 0.99-per-cent financing for up to 72 months.
2017 Hyundai Accent Sedan GL Automatic
- MSRP: $18,099
- Estimated dealer discount: $350
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,735
- Cash purchase price before tax: $19,484
- Finance for 72 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $315 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $351 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2018 Kia Stinger
Kia plans to make the Stinger the highest-performing production vehicle in its history, capable of outputting 255 hp when equipped with the 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine or 365 hp when equipped with the optional 3.3-litre, twin-turbo V-6. The Stinger is a grand touring vehicle that is available with rear- or all-wheel drive.
Aesthetically, it features powerful haunches, a long hood with short overhang and Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille, which sits between advanced LED headlamps.
While the Stinger will not be available until later this year, consumers can take advantage of savings on the 2017 Rio Sedan, which will also see a replacement for the 2018 model year.
2017 Kia Rio LX+ Automatic
- MSRP: $17,495
- Manufacturer incentive: $2,250
- Estimated dealer discount: $150
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,700
- Cash purchase price before tax: $16,795
- Finance for 84 months at zero interest for $246 a month including tax (includes a $750 incentive and assumes zero down payment). Finance customers will also qualify for a 60-day payment deferral during the Don’t Pay Until Spring promotion.
- Lease for 48 months at zero interest for $267 a month including tax (includes a $1,000 incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2018 Audi RS3
Featuring a 2.5-litre turbocharged engine capable of outputting 400 hp, the 2018 RS3 holds the title of most powerful five-cylinder vehicle on the market. Standard equipment on this compact sport sedan includes Quattro permanent all-wheel drive, a three-dimensional honeycomb grille and flared arches which contribute to the RS3’s aggressive styling. Inside, the RS3 features sport seats and a leather-wrapped, race-inspired steering wheel with flattened bottom, while the centrally positioned driver-information system includes a boost pressure indicator, thermometer and lap timer.
While the RS3 is scheduled to go on sale this summer, consumers looking for a performance version of Audi’s compact sedan sooner can consider the 2017 S3, which features a turbocharged four-cylinder engine capable of outputting 292 hp.
2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro Progressiv
- MSRP: $46,600
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,235
- Cash purchase price before tax: $47,335
- Finance for 60 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $983 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 3.9-per-cent interest (as compared with 4.9 per cent in December) for $685 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Consult your local dealership for details.
