Utility vehicle prices that you can’t refuse

SUVs and crossovers are on track for another consecutive year of double-digit sales growth. The combined benefits of available all-wheel drive, improved fuel economy, more versatility and cargo space than a sedan, and increasingly affordable prices have made SUVs and crossovers especially alluring to consumers.

Here were the bestselling SUVs and crossovers in 2016 with units sold and year-over-year sales growth:

1. Toyota RAV4: 49,103 (+16 per cent)

2. Ford Escape: 46,661 (-2 per cent)

3. Honda CR-V: 44,789 (+15 per cent)

4. Nissan Rogue: 40,055 (+12 per cent)

5. Jeep Cherokee: 32,250 (+2 per cent)

6. Mazda CX-5: 25,123 (+13 per cent)

7. Hyundai Santa Fe Sport: 24,282 (-9 per cent)

8. Hyundai Tucson: 23,789 (+45 per cent)

9. Ford Edge: 20,517 (+24 per cent)

10. Chevrolet Equinox: 19,197 (-3 per cent)

We’ve featured our favourite offers this week on some of the bestselling SUVs in Canada.

2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE All Wheel Drive

2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE All Wheel Drive

Standard features include fabric heated front seats (leather seats available as an option), a 6.1-inch centre-mounted touch-screen display (seven-inch display with navigation is available) and Toyota Safety Sense, which includes a precollision system with pedestrian detection, lane-departure alert and dynamic radar cruise control. Power is provided by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine capable of outputting 176 horsepower, which can either be coupled to the front wheels or all four wheels for additional traction.

MSRP: $32,950

Manufacturer incentive: $1,000 (after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

Cash purchase price before tax : $32,875

$32,875 Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $654 a month including tax (assumes zero down payment)

Lease for 48 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $448 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)

2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD William Walker/Ford

2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD

Standard features include a Ford SYNC infotainment system, front seat-mounted side airbags, remote keyless entry and rear-view camera. Engine options include a 2.5-litre Duratec four-cylinder engine capable of outputting 168 horsepower, a 1.5-L turbocharged EcoBoost engine capable of outputting 179 hp, and a twin-scroll turbocharged EcoBoost engine capable of outputting 245 hp. All engines are coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters and can be equipped with optional all-wheel drive.

MSRP: $29,799

Manufacturer incentive: $3,500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,830

Cash purchase price before tax: $27,129

Finance for 72 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $466 a month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (assumes zero down payment)

Lease for 48 months at 3.49-per-cent interest for $413 a month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)

2017 Nissan Rogue SV All Wheel Drive

2017 Nissan Rogue SV All Wheel Drive

Standard features include power heated exterior mirrors with LED turn-signal indicators, advanced drive-assist display, a rear-view monitor and heated front seats. Available features include all-wheel drive, third-row seating, a Bose premium audio system, lane-departure warning and forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection. Customers who opt for a Rogue during Nissan’s “My Choice” sales event can choose between a $1,500 bonus cash incentive (included in figures below) that can be applied toward the purchase or lease of a 2017 Rogue, or a $1,950 credit toward Nissan parts and accessories, or a 60-month/100,000-kilometre added security plan and prepaid maintenance plan for up to 48 months or 64,000 km.

MSRP: $29,848

Manufacturer incentive: $2,500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $28,283

Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $573 a month including tax (includes $1,850 in total manufacturer incentives assumes zero down payment)

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $373 a month including tax (includes a $1,500 “My Choice” incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)

2016.5 Mazda CX-5 GS Automatic 4WD Mike Ditz

2016.5 Mazda CX-5 GS Automatic 4WD

Standard features include push-button start and keyless entry while optional equipment include all-wheel drive, leather-trimmed upholstery, power moonroof and Bose audio system. And while the 2017 Mazda CX-5 is scheduled to hit showroom floors later this year, customers who opt for a 2016.5 model can take advantage of a no-charge in-dash navigation system or genuine Mazda accessory credit, in addition to the savings noted below.

MSRP: $31,245

Manufacturer incentive: $2,500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees : $2,035

$2,035 Cash purchase price before tax: $29,780

Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $601 a month including tax (includes a $1,150 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment)

Lease for 48 months at 0.49-per-cent interest for $406 a month including tax (includes a $1,750 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)

Andrew Tai is chief executive of Unhaggle.

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Consult your local dealership for details.