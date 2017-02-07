More affordable monthly payments – driven by low interest rates and longer loan amortizations – have been an important tailwind to record-setting new vehicle sales volumes. Zero-per-cent interest financing offers have become fairly common, but in most cases such offers are typically available for loan terms of 60 months or less. According to a recent study by J.D. Power, the average auto loan term is far longer, with 55 per cent of new-vehicle loans having a term of 84 months or more. As such, we’ve highlighted some noteworthy deals that all feature zero-per-cent financing offers for up to 84 months, in addition to strong cash purchase and lease incentives.

It is important to note not all zero-per-cent-financing offers are equally attractive and some can actually end up costing you more money. In some instances, auto makers may offer large cash incentives that cannot be combined with zero-per-cent financing (referred to as a “non-stackable” cash rebate). Depending on the size of the non-stackable rebate, vehicle price and loan term, it may be wiser to forgo the zero-per-cent offer and arrange separate financing.

To illustrate such case, the interest paid on a loan for a $35,000 before-tax vehicle amortized over 84 months at 3.99 per cent is $5,845. It would be worth forgoing a zero-per-cent-financing offer in such case if there was an additional non-stackable cash rebate available worth more than $5,845 (which would make up for the interest incurred and potentially save you more).

Here are our favourite deals this week along with tips on how to best finance for maximum savings:

Andrew Tai is chief executive of Unhaggle.

